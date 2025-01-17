Hodo Expands U.S. Retail Distribution Adding Meijer, Harris Teeter, and Giant Martin’s To Meet Growing Demand for Sustainable, Clean Protein Options

Hodo Sees Continued U.S. Retail Expansion Fueled by Consumer Demand for Products That Are Plant-based, Minimally processed, and High in Protein including Tofu Blocks, Cubes, Dips, Scrambles, Burgers, Crumbles and Entrees.

OAKLAND, CA – Celebrated as the best-tasting tofu in America, Hodo announced their continued retail expansion and is excited to bring their tofu and flavorful ready-to-eat products to store shelves at leading grocery retailers: Meijer, Harris Teeter, and Giant Martin’s. This expansion is driven by a surge in consumer demand for nutritious, minimally processed, plant-based proteins like tofu. Families are also looking for economical meal ideas incorporating great-tasting, plant-based proteins that are easy to make and/or ready-to-eat.

“The tofu category saw an +8% sales growth from 2021-2023 (GFI/SPINS) and younger generations are eating more tofu,” shares Hodo Founder Minh Tsai. “This provides a great reason for retailers to expand their tofu offerings to provide protein options that are not only flavorful, fresh, and nutritious but also offer ingredient transparency.”

Hodo’s products are made with organic, non-GMO soybeans to create tofu that is rich in protein, and calcium, a source of fiber, and a complete plant protein with all nine amino acids. Hodo continues to innovate the category with the launch of Saucy Tofu Kits in 2024 appealing to health-minded, busy families and those who are new to tofu. Hodo now offers more than 20 retail SKU’s including entrees, dips, flavored tofu blocks, tofu “egg” scramble, tofu veggie burgers, nuggets and more.

Hodo Retail Expansion

Meijer shoppers can find Hodo’s Extra Firm Tofu (Hodo’s top-selling item) as well as the Organic Miso Tofu, Organic Indian Spiced Tofu, and Thai Curry Nuggets.

At Giant Martin’s, families can pick up Hodo’s Organic Miso Tofu, Thai Curry Nuggets, and Vegan All-Day Egg Scramble.

Harris Teeter now carries Hodo’s Extra Firm Tofu, Organic Miso Tofu, Organic Indian Spiced Tofu, Thai Curry Nuggets, and Chermoula Moroccan Cubes.

Retail prices range from $4.99 to $7.99.

Meijer, Harris Teeter, and Giant Martin’s join a robust line-up of regional and national retailers carrying Hodo products including Whole Foods, Albertsons Safeway, HEB, Wegmans, Natural Grocers, local co-ops, and more. Grocery shoppers are encouraged to use the product locator on Hodo’s website to find products close to home. Retail buyers interested in carrying Hodo products can contact Hodo’s sales team at sales@hodofoods.com.

About Hodo

Hodo is an award-winning, innovative, artisan tofu and plant-based food company. Hodo’s tofu, yuba, plant-based meat- and egg-alternative foods, and boldly flavored dips are made with organic, non-GMO soybeans, and are protein-rich, nutrient-dense, and gluten-free. Featuring global flavors in convenient and ready-to-eat formats, Hodo makes delicious easy.

Hodo is available at thousands of grocery stores nationwide including Meijer, Harris Teeter, Giant Martin’s, Whole Foods, HEB, Wegman’s, Safeway Albertsons, The Fresh Market, Natural Grocers, and more. Hodo is also available through meal kits and grocery delivery such as Misfits Market, Imperfect Foods, Hungryroot, and Purple Carrot.

Hodo also supplies foodservice partners such as Chipotle (the Sofritas), Sweetgreen, corporate cafes like Nvidia, Google, and LinkedIn, and Michelin-starred restaurants such as State Bird Provisions and Single Thread.

