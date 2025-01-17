Nancy Lebold Steps Down as CEO of New Seasons

Dave Kauder will take over in a newly created role, senior vice president of retail, and will be responsible for daily operations of the grocery chain

New Seasons Market has a new leader.

Nancy Lebold has stepped down as CEO of the grocery store chain, a company spokesperson confirmed. Dave Kauder will take over daily leadership duties as the senior vice president of retail, a newly created position.

“This leadership transition is part of a broader strategic shift within New Seasons Market, designed to enhance the company’s long-term growth and success,” a New Seasons spokesperson said in a written statement.

