Heather Griffin Promoted to Director of Produce Retail at JOH

Billerica, MA—JOH is proud to announce the promotion of Heather Griffin to Director of Produce Retail. Heather brings nearly two decades of experience and leadership to her new role.

Heather began her journey with JOH in 2007 as a part-time retail merchandiser for produce. Within a few years, her exceptional work ethic and commitment earned her a full-time position. In 2012, she was promoted to Produce Retail Supervisor for New England. Throughout her career at JOH, Heather has embraced every opportunity to learn and grow, benefiting from the mentorship of senior leaders such as Paul Bassett and Tom Casey, as well as collaborating with other team members who bring a wealth of industry knowledge.

“Heather’s promotion shows her dedication, expertise and the strong relationships she has built with our clients and customers and within JOH,” said Brian Maguire, EVP of Produce, New England. “We are excited for her to take on this increased leadership role and continue driving success for the Produce Division at retail.”

Heather lives in Atkinson, NH with her two dogs. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, Cailee and Abigail, as well as going to the beach and taking road trips with family and friends.

Please join us in congratulating Heather Griffin on her well-deserved promotion!

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest and most respected independent food brokers in the country with 17 strategically located offices. JOH currently has over 550 associates and represents more than 400 clients. We are a proud owner and member of OSMG Partners which has over 35 offices and 1,600 associates providing unsurpassed coverage of all Food, Drug, Mass, and Club accounts in the US.