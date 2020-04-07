Homegrown Organic Farms Announces Rebrand With New Logo, New Packaging Design

Homegrown Organic Farms announced the launch of its rebrand. The new look was designed with a minimalist artistic approach while keeping the company’s three key value propositions in mind: 100% organic fresh fruit focus, the diverse organic fresh fruit category offering year-round and finally being farmer and family owned with a combined 300+ years of organic fresh fruit experience.

Scott Mabs, CEO of Homegrown Organic Farms said, “We renamed the company ten years ago to better reflect who we are and what we care about – specifically, the people and relationships formed through our business. This revamp is much deeper and broader than a few font changes and color updates. It is about bringing clarity and purpose to our brand and how we can impact people for the better. It is our goal that our brand remains consistent with our reputation of being a company that is people focused while providing the best organic fruit available.”

Cherie France, Marketing Manager explains that “the idea was not to stray too far from our original brand but to modernize and streamline it while staying true to our values and focus. It’s important that we continue to stay with current trends to make an attractive package for store shelves. As always, customers and consumers alike can expect the same quality and service but now with a new look. We are still… always organic and always Homegrown.”

Along with the new graphic element of this re-brand, the company has also released new product designs and material for each of its exclusively organic categories; stonefruit, citrus, blueberries, grapes and fall fruits. This new line of packaging will include consumer facing cartons, pouch bags, header bags and clamshell labels.

ABOUT HOMEGROWN ORGANIC FARMS — Located in Porterville, in California’s San Joaquin Valley, Homegrown Organic Farms is an organic fresh produce marketing company representing over 6,000 acres of organic produce. The company was started in 1998 by John and Cindy France.