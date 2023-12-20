Homegrown Organic Farms Shares 2023 Display Contests Winners

WASHINGTON – Homegrown Organic Farms, an employee-owned fresh fruit marketer and shipper, has announced the winners of their 2023 in-store display contests at participating Four Seasons Produce stores. This year, HGO organized two contest promotions for organic stone fruit and organic grapes.

Homegrown partnered with Equitable Food Initiative, the capacity-building and certification organization, to launch the 2023 organic stone fruit display contest in July and to highlight the role of farmworkers in bringing the product to market.

“Every season, we look forward to our partnership with Four Seasons on the in-store display contests,” shared Stephen Paul, deciduous category director of HGO. “And this year we expanded the program to include an educational element. In collaboration with the EFI team, we provided educational resources to share our story, the ways we Grow with Care, and highlighted how workers care for both the fruit and the earth.”

“Putting these display contests together is a lot of fun, helps drive sales, increases category movement, and creates a fun atmosphere of selling for the customer,” shared Brian Dey, senior merchandiser and natural stores coordinator for Four Seasons Produce. The annual contests call on retailers to get creative with their in-store displays to raise awareness during peak season and promote sales. “The stores are excited to participate, and the contests really allow produce managers and staff to show off their creative flair and help connect the consumer to where and how their fruit is grown.”

This year, the team added striking point of sale and banner signs created by Homegrown, as well as QR codes to access more information. The goal was to drive consumer understanding that purchasing EFI-certified fruit supports a commitment to workers, food safety and the environment, and that which every purchase, a bonus is being paid directly to workers. This was the second year that Four Seasons Produce participated in the EFI worker bonus program, having contributed more than $10,000 to date.

Nearly 60 stores competed in the display contests and three winners were named in each of the category.

The winners of this year’s organic stone fruit display contest include:

For Largest Display:

1 st place: Lexington Cooperative Market

place: Lexington Cooperative Market 2 nd place: Monadnock Food Co-op

place: Monadnock Food Co-op 3rd place: Common Co-op

For Most Creative Display:

1 st place: Weaver Markets

place: Weaver Markets 2 nd place: River Valley Co-op

place: River Valley Co-op 3rd place: Battleboro Food Co-op

The month following the stone fruit display contest, Homegrown organized a second content to highlight its organic grapes and added the Best Small Store Display category. The winners of their organic grape display contest include:

For Largest Display:

1 st place: Kimberton Whole Foods

place: Kimberton Whole Foods 2 nd place: Leg Up Farmers Market

place: Leg Up Farmers Market 3rd place: Honest Weight Food Co-Op

For Most Creative Display:

1 st place: Weaver Markets

place: Weaver Markets 2 nd place: Brattleboro Food Co-Op

place: Brattleboro Food Co-Op 3rd place: The Common Market 7th St.

For Best Small Store Display:

1 st place: Berkshire Food Co-Op

place: Berkshire Food Co-Op 2 nd place: Dawsons Market

place: Dawsons Market 3rd place: Ellwood Thompson’s

The promotions were a success with participating stores experiencing increased sales year over year and expanded consumer awareness. “It was a fun atmosphere, incredible tasting fruit and a more personal connection to learn how the fruit they had in their carts was responsibly grown,” Dey added. “These promotions create long-term benefits and encourage repeat customer visits. Great math for a great customer shopping experience.”

“Farmworkers are vital to our food supply chain and with the labor challenges we’re facing, worker bonuses are an instrumental tool in helping workers feel valued and our certified farms becoming known as employers of choice,” stated LeAnne Ruzzamenti, director of marketing and communications for EFI.

EFI has helped educate and train worker-management collaborative teams for 30 grower-shipper companies on more than 80 farming operations. Through the EFI certification program, more than 4,000 farmworkers and managers have been trained in problem-solving, communication and conflict resolution strategies, helping to improve labor and safety for more than 55,000 workers. To learn more about becoming EFI certified, or to facilitate EFI certified promotions visit equitablefood.org.

About Homegrown Organic Farms

Homegrown Organic Farms was founded in 1998 by family farmers and is a member of the Agrivision employee-owned family of companies. Headquartered in the heart of California’s San Joaquin Valley, the fresh produce marketing company has deep roots in sustainable farming and responsible people practices, continuing a 25-year legacy in the organic produce industry. The company represents more than 100 growers and over 10,000 acres of organic and conventional fresh produce. To learn more, visit hgofarms.com.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker voice and engagement throughout the supply chain. As a multistakeholder organization, EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address the industry’s most pressing problems. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.

View a list of EFI-certified farms at equitablefood.org/farms.