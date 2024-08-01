Honeybear Brands Kick Offs Apple Season Early With the Unforgettable, First Kiss

Retailers and Consumers will Drool over this Tangy and Juicy Early apple

Elgin, Minn. – Pucker up, as First Kiss will be an early variety primer to the fall apple season. Available from our Midwest facilities in mid-August, this bright and sassy variety provides a jump start to new fresh crop sales. First Kiss – which debuted in limited supply to a fan base of committed consumers over the past few years is headed back to retailer shelves in even greater numbers this season.

First Kiss is a descendant of the favorite Honeycrisp variety and developed in the same Minnesota growing region where the first Honeycrisp was discovered. A mouth wateringly sweet/tart and juicy apple with a firm, crisp bite and an eye-catching, deep scarlet skin and bright white flesh, First Kiss is a refreshing delight.

“Demand for premium apples remains high, and First Kiss represents the start of apple season,” says Don Roper, vice president, sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “Shoppers and retailers are ready for an injection of fresh flavor on the apple deck. Apple lovers anticipate the exciting First Kiss variety on store shelves and it’s a signal that the apple harvest and flavors of fall are not far behind. There’s a lot of love about a First Kiss apple, but like every first kiss, it’s fleeting, so enjoy them while you can.”

Brought to market by Honeybear Brands and grown exclusively in Minnesota, First Kiss will begin shipping nationwide mid-August.

About Honeybear Brands

Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a dual hemisphere developer, grower, packer, shipper and importer of apples, pears and cherries year-round. A pioneer in the commercialization of Honeycrisp, the company has been an industry leader in responsible, sustainable growing practices and land stewardship for many years. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® and TruEarth™ are trademarks of Wescott Agri Products.