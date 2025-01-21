Pazazz Apple and the American Institute for Cancer Research Partner During National Cancer Prevention Month to Encourage Healthy Eating 

Elgin, Minn. – This February during National Cancer Prevention Month, Honeybear Brands® Pazazz® apple is inviting shoppers to check out the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) online tool, cancer health check which gives instant feedback about how well they match up with AICR’s evidence-based recommendations to lower the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases.

This is the fourth year Honeybear Brands and AICR have partnered to share healthy eating and cancer protection tips, reaching more than 25 million Americans to-date. This year’s campaign, which encourages consumers to consider including more apples in their diet, is being promoted via social media , earned and paid media, and in-store wherever Pazazz is available.

Thanks to its peels, apples are rich in fiber, which helps promote a “good gut,” which in turn supports good overall health. One medium sized apple delivers approximately 4.4 grams of dietary fiber., which can help lower the risk of certain cancers. That is more than one-third of the minimal 15 grams of daily recommended fiber for the average adult.

In-Store AICR + Pazazz Apple Activations

This February, retailers can encourage shoppers to:

· Super charge their diets with apples that provide dietary fiber, antioxidants, and hep support “good gut,” the foundation for overall good health.

· Take the online cancer health check utilizing the digital and in-store POS with QRCode.

“Apples are an easy and delicious way to get more fiber to your daily diet. The age-old advice to eat ‘an apple a day to keep the doctor away” is true. Whether you eat apples on the run as a snack or in a lunch box or include them as a quick ingredient in your favorite recipe, apples immediately increase the health benefit,” said Kristi Harris, Honeybear Brands Brand Manager.

Pazazz: like Honeycrisp with Giddy-Up

Pazazz apples are available year around with orchards in Washington state, the Midwest, New York, Nova Scotia and Chile. A cross between the all-American favorite Honeycrisp and a mystery pollinator, this apple has that unmistakable wow-factor… both perfectly sweet and tangy with an explosive, loud crunch. Like a Honeycrisp with giddy-up, it is often described as the jolly-rancher of apples.

Find Pazazz apples at your local grocer. Visit https://pazazzapple.com/ to learn more.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a leading grower, packer and shipper of premium apples, pears and cherries year-round. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a vertically integrated, dual hemisphere operation that prides itself on customer service and industry leading sustainability practices. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® and Pazazz® are trademarks of Wescott Agri Products.