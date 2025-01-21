NoKota Packers Celebrates 45th Anniversary and Launch of New Logo in 2025

Company completed significant technology upgrades and successful harvest in 2024



Buxton, ND – NoKota Packers Inc. announced the celebration of the company’s 45th anniversary as they closed out a successful year and the official launch of a new logo on January 1, 2025.

Founded in 1979, NoKota Packers shipped 220,000 hundred weight of potatoes and employed 18 employees in their first season. Forty-five years later, the company has more than doubled in size – working with nine different growing operations, shipping over 600,000 hundred weight of potatoes

“For 45 years, we have been known to provide the best spuds in our area. We decided that celebrating this important milestone is the right time to reveal a new logo that reflects the new ownership and the advancements NoKota Packers has made,” noted Carissa Olsen, president and CEO of NoKota Packers. “We simplified the look and added Buxton, ND to honor our location in the Red River Valley. The maroon/red color honors the tradition of our red potatoes, the green signifies the plant and sustainability, and the updated font gives it a modern look and feel.”

2024 was a pivotal year for NoKota Packers, as the company completed significant projects, allowing them to produce more finished products each day while expanding their capacity for improved efficiencies, grower opportunities, and profits. The projects include updating a 20-year-old packaging line, adding a robotic stacker to the end of the two main packing lines, and updating the optical sorter on the wash line.

To continue growing and maintaining a supply of quality potatoes, NoKota plans to invest in technology and automation while exploring opportunities for possible expansion in the future.

In addition to the success of these projects, NoKota reported that 2024 was an ideal growing season in the Red River Valley, with average and above-average yields and quality after several dry years. For more information on NoKota Packers, visit https://nokotapackers.com and https://www.freshsolutionsnet.com/who-we-are/nokota-packers/.

ABOUT NOKOTA PACKERS:

NoKota Packers is a third-generation packer and shipper of red potatoes in the Red River Valley with a reputation for superior quality and service. With a state-of-the-art facility in Buxton, North Dakota, and sales connections in the Red River Valley, Central Minnesota, and Fresh Solutions Network national partner locations, NoKota Packers is honored to have the commitment of premier potato growers in the Red River Valley. NoKota Packers’ customers span all segments of the potato category, from retail to wholesale, food service, and re-packers.