The Little Potato Company’s Second Annual Holiday Campaign Spreads Seasonal Happiness

Digital Brand Campaign and In-store POS and Online Sweepstakes “A Little Holiday Happiness Is…” Aims to Bring Happiness, Ease and Relief to Families During the Busy, Festive Season

Edmonton, Canada – The Little Potato Company, the number one Little potato company in North America, is making the holiday season even brighter with its second annual “A Little Holiday Happiness Is…” campaign. A family-run company, The Little Potato Company is committed to creating Little Moments of Happiness for families everywhere, especially during the busy holiday season. The annual digital brand campaign and in-store POS and online sweepstakes will offer numerous chances to win and runs through the beginning of January 2025.

“We know the holidays can be a stressful time, so we want to bring happiness to families, both through our products and our holiday campaign and sweepstakes. Our quick and easy Little Potatoes make it easier for families to focus on what truly matters—spending time together,” says Angela Santiago, CEO and co-founder of The Little Potato Company. “We’re confident that this campaign will ignite enthusiasm among our retail partners, spark interest in the category, and delight consumers, just as it did last year. We‘re happy to be able to spread the joy once again.”

While The Little Potato Company potatoes make weeknight meals easy and delicious any time of year, this campaign is designed to provide relief for consumers this holiday season with the chance to win $1,000 in groceries from a choice of retailers. Running now until January 8, 2025, 15 consumers in the U.S. and 15 in Canada will win. To participate in the sweepstakes, consumers can visit www.thelittleholidayhappiness.com or scan the QR code found on the eye-catching Little Holiday Happiness point-of-sale materials in stores. The fully-integrated brand campaign will run across all owned, third-party digital channels, and media via PR activities.

The Little Potato Company makes getting dinner on the table any night of the week during the busy holiday season a breeze, and provides “Little Moments of Happiness” by offering easy-to-prepare Little Potatoes that add convenience and deliciousness to meals. Little Potatoes come pre-washed, require no peeling, and are small enough that they don’t need to be cut, so they allow for less time in the kitchen, and more time spent around the table with friends and family.

For more information about The Little Potato Company and the “A Little Holiday Happiness Is…” Campaign, please visit www.thelittleholidayhappiness.com. Follow @LittlePotatoCo on social media for updates and inspiration to add a little happiness to the holiday season.

About The Little Potato Company

The Little Potato Company passionately focuses only on Little Potatoes. For more than 25 years, the entrepreneurial company has been the leader in the breeding, growing, and marketing of proprietary Little Potatoes. A delicious, fresh whole food grown on family farms, the company’s proprietary colorful Little Potatoes are available in produce sections across the U.S. and Canada. These popular Little Potatoes are sold pre-washed with no peeling required and can be cooked in just 5 minutes. Co-founded by CEO Angela Santiago, the family-owned company is dedicated to product innovation and bringing excitement to the potato category and bringing little moments of happiness to busy families. For recipe ideas and inspiration, visit LittlePotatoes.com or on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Pinterest @LittlePotatoCo.