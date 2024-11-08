Prime Shrimp Expands Retail Footprint to Include Select Whole Foods Market Locations Across the United States

NEW ORLEANS–Prime Shrimp, an innovator in the protein space focused on generating more shrimp consumption, announced its expansion into select Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. Four of Prime Shrimp’s most popular flavors—Signature, Lemon & Cracked Pepper, Garlic Herb Butter, and New Orleans-Style BBQ are now available across more than 200 stores spanning the Northeast, North-Atlantic, Mid-Atlantic, South, and Southwest.

“Expanding Prime Shrimp’s availability in the U.S. by launching with Whole Foods Market marks the achievement of a long-held aspiration for our brand. Whole Foods Market’s values resonate with our mission to offer better, more sustainable nourishment that fits seamlessly into the lives of the modern, conscious consumer,” said Tom Welles, Whole Foods Market account manager at Prime Shrimp. “Given the growing demand for our products in the U.S., Whole Foods Market is the ideal collaborator to broaden our reach and make Prime Shrimp’s easy-to-cook shrimp offering more accessible.”

Backed by nearly 80 years of seafood industry knowledge and experience, Prime Shrimp creates value-added shrimp products to get more people eating more shrimp more often. The brand’s flagship product offers Responsibly Farmed seasoned or sauced shrimp in a vacuum-packed cook-in-pouch format unlike anything else seen in seafood aisles today. The unique cook method eliminates burdens associated with cooking shrimp, including unpleasant smell, thaw and prep time, mess, and handling of raw seafood.

With the speed and convenience of this unique cook method, Prime Shrimp aims to place shrimp among the average consumer’s normal rotation of protein choices. Seeing Responsibly Farmed shrimp as a highly nourishing alternative to chicken, beef, or pork, Prime Shrimp believes its convenient approach to cooking shrimp can enliven the home menus of consumers across the country.

Prime Shrimp’s cook-in-pouch product will be available to Whole Foods Market shoppers in the frozen seafood section of stores where sold, as well as by order from Whole Foods Market on Amazon.

Available in a range of sauced and seasoned varieties, Prime Shrimp’s complete collection of frozen shrimp products are carefully peeled, deveined, and packed with precision in the United States, delivering unmatched quality. Sourced from responsible aquaculture facilities in Ecuador, Prime Shrimp meets Whole Foods Market’s rigorous Responsibly Farmed Seafood Standards, including the prohibition of certain chemicals commonly used in raising and processing shrimp.

About Prime Shrimp

Prime Shrimp makes restaurant-quality seafood accessible at home. Headquartered in New Orleans, Prime Shrimp was created by the original shrimp experts. We’ve combined three generations in the shrimp processing game with easy cooking methods, sustainable sourcing, and world-class flavors, so food lovers everywhere can add delicious, clean seafood to any meal. In an era when increasingly fast-paced lifestyles mean less time for home-cooked meals, Prime Shrimp upscales convenience food, so even busy and beginner home chefs can eat gourmet any day of the week.