Global Convenor of the Responsible Seafood Movement Hosts Largest Annual Member Gathering Yet

San Francisco, CA – The Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions is the global convenor in the responsible seafood movement. Its annual member gathering, the Alliance Conference, hosts representatives from leading NGOs, businesses, foundations, and academia. Conference attendees are united in the belief that if we work together, responsible seafood production and trade can protect our ocean and the people who depend on it. This year’s four-day event, held last month in Cancun, Mexico, was its best-attended yet.

The Alliance Conference is an invaluable opportunity to learn about emerging trends in the responsible seafood movement, bring visibility to environmental and social responsibility efforts, and forge strategic partnerships with old and new colleagues within the seafood community. The 2024 program featured dynamic sessions led by Alliance members spanning topics including best practices for seafood buyers, Indigenous rights, and the future of funding in seafood. It also centered the experiences of Mexican fishermen and activists working to transform the Mexican seafood sector, with live English/Spanish interpretation throughout the event.

One of the highlights of AC24 was recognizing the incredible individuals who have made outstanding contributions to our shared work. These leaders were nominated by their peers for their dedication, innovation, and impact in advancing the Responsible Seafood movement. The Alliance honors this year’s Responsible Seafood Award recipients, celebrated earlier this month in Cancun. Their work serves as an inspiration to all of us, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements together.

The Outstanding Contribution Award, awarded this year to Springboard Partners’ Danielle Lewis, honors individuals who significantly contributed to Alliance collective action. Danielle earned praise for her willingness to share her expertise through workshops, seminars, and conference sessions. The Spirit Award, awarded to Peter Adame of Lusamerica Foods, acknowledges an individual who embodies the Alliance’s collaborative spirit, shares openly and often, and maintains a strong commitment to service. Peter’s nomination for this award highlighted his incredible work in showcasing the power of collaboration between industry and NGOs. Finally, Indrani Luchman of Sustainable Fisheries Partnership was awarded Board Member of the Year. Indrani’s offered many years of service on the Alliance Board, providing guidance, support, and strategic insight. She leaves some very large shoes to fill as she moves on from her place on the Board at the end of the year, initiating a recruitment process that will soon place two new leaders from the Alliance membership in Alliance Board seats.

This year’s conference was a testament to the strength and reach of the Alliance’s global community. From record-breaking attendance and the most first-time conference goers ever welcomed, to inspiring sessions and expert speakers, the event was a celebration of the people shaping the future of responsible seafood.

The Alliance wishes to thank its event sponsors, funders, and speakers for their vital contributions.

Not a member of the Alliance community? Become a member to experience the annual community gathering. Next year's event will be special, marking the 15th anniversary of the Alliance's signature event.

