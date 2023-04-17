The Elite Apple Company and Honeybear Brands: An Ideal Marketing Duo

Elgin, Minn. – Elite Apple Company will be joining forces with Honeybear Brands® to market its apple varieties with the retailer in mind. The Elite Apple Company is a privately-held, grower-owned production facility located in Sparta, Michigan, the heart of Michigan’s apple country. For more than 40 years, the family of growers, which make up The Elite Apple Company have been growing premium apples on “The Ridge”.

“We have chosen to partner with Honeybear Brands because of their success with marketing high-quality, premium apples from the best growing regions in the U.S.,” said the Elite Apple Team. “We look forward to working with Honeybear Brands to create hand-crafted, custom marketing programs, which help drive sales and develop the buyer/supplier relationship.”

“Honeybear Brands and The Elite Apple Company fit seamlessly together, as they both believe in progress and furthering the produce industry,” says Don Roper, vice president of Honeybear Brands. “On the horticultural front, The Elite Apple Company is investing in their orchard practices to produce fruit from the most impressive orchards in the Midwest today. From a facility standpoint, they are heavily invested in modern technology to simultaneously provide high quality and large volumes of premium packed fruit, with the ability to scale. Their team is a natural match for our expanding Midwest and national distribution programs.”

“Catering to retailers with marketing and in-store activations are an important part of building a successful brand in today’s competitive retail landscape. By leveraging these strategies to build brand awareness, enhance the customer experience, and drive sales, brands can create strong relationships with retailers and position themselves for long-term success,” Roper continues.

The partnership comes at a great time for Honeybear retail customers. Elite Apple increases the Honeybear Brands current supply of Midwestern regional varieties which provide retailers a differentiated advantage of locally-grown Midwest apples. Honeybear Brands Washington production also compliments this offering with Washington-grown organic and conventional supply of national apple varieties as well as the market-leading, grower-direct import apple program from the Southern Hemisphere. The combination provides retailers with supply assurance from the world’s premium apple growing regions capped with the Honeybear Brands gold standard of product quality and customer service.

About Elite Apple:

Privately held and grower owned packing and controlled atmosphere facility located in Sparta, MI, Elite Apple Co., LLC oversees the production, packing and distribution of over one million bushels of premium apple varieties. Elite Apple Co., LLC is committed to providing safe, quality fruit with a maximum shelf life to its’ customers by following all food safety laws, adhering to industry food safety best practices, and striving to maintain a process of continual improvement.

About Honeybear Brands

Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a dual hemisphere grower, packer, shipper and importer of apples, pears and cherries year-round. A pioneer in the commercialization of Honeycrisp, the company has been an industry leader in new variety development, regenerative growing practices and land stewardship. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com.

Honeybear® is a trademark of Wescott Agri Products.