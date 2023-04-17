Dole Leads Innovation: Five New Chopped Salads and a Fresh, New Look

MONTEREY, Calif. – Dole Fresh Vegetables introduces five new on-trend flavor varieties to its popular DOLE® Chopped Salad Kit product line.

In addition to the breakout new flavors, the new kits feature a new package design to deepen Dole’s resonance with salad customers, especially Millennial and Gen Z salad users, designed to delight foodies and casual consumers alike with eye-catching photography and improved flavor and ingredient communication.

“This new look is a result of extensive consumer research to direct and validate the design,” said David Austin, VP Product Innovation. “The new packaging is a bolder, more contemporary stand-out design featuring a larger window to spotlight freshness, quality, and diversity of ingredients.”

“Our strategy is to create the most unique, compelling salad kit flavor varieties in the industry, and then work with our retail partners to make it easy for salad consumers to shop and choose Dole,” added Austin. “These new Chopped Salad Kit flavors were developed through an extensive R&D process to deliver the popular flavors salad users are seeking and to validate those flavors to ensure they meet customer expectations.”

All five new DOLE® Chopped Kits – Roadhouse BBQ, Chophouse Crunch, Hibachi Miso, Everything Caesar and Crunchy Taco – will be on supermarket shelves nationally by mid-April. These latest DOLE® Chopped Kit offerings amplify the brand’s reputation for pairing Dole lettuces and vegetables with differentiated toppings and unique dressings in new, inspired ways to encourage healthier eating to increase vegetable consumption.

· DOLE® Everything Caesar Chopped Kit: Why settle for everyday taste when you can have an Everything Caesar? We’ve put a FRESH TWIST on the classic Caesar, adding a nutritious boost of chopped kale and broccoli as well as garlic crouton crumbles, shredded Parmesan and our savory EVERYTHING SEASONING. Toss with our creamy Caesar dressing and you have a CRAVEWORTHY SALAD that totally rules!

· DOLE® Crunchy Taco Chopped Kit: Crazy about TACO TRUCKS? We are, too! That’s why our new Crunchy Taco salad is inspired by the RICH, ROBUST FLAVORS of birria-style tacos, blending creamy thick-cut cheddar and cheesy tortilla chips and strips with our SAVORY SMOKY Birria Taco dressing. It delivers big taco flavor, no food truck required!

· DOLE® Roadhouse BBQ Chopped Kit: Big state, big flavor! Our Texas BBQ salad is inspired by the MOUTHWATERING TASTES of a traditional TEXAS-STYLE ROADHOUSE, including crispy onion strings, crispy dillies, chopped greens and our RICHLY SEASONED Smokey Mesquite BBQ dressing. Just wrangle up your fork and dig in!

· DOLE® Chophouse Crunch Chopped! Salad Kit: Elevate your salad game with this TASTY TWIST on fine-dining cuisine. Our Chophouse Crunch salad is an OH-SO-SATISFYING blend of hearty greens, crispy onion strings, crispy corn, and sliced smokehouse almonds. Just toss with our RICH AND CREAMY Chophouse dressing and say bon appétit!

· DOLE® Hibachi Miso Chopped Kit: Chop chop! Our Hibachi Miso salad captures the EXCITING FLAVORS of a Japanese hibachi restaurant, with its VIBRANT MIX OF TASTES AND TEXTURES, including crunchy cashews, sliced almonds, crispy wonton strips and the SAVORY SESAME flavors of our Japanese Miso dressing. It makes any meal a special occasion!

For all Dole vegetable and fruit products plus recipes and nutritional resources, visit www.dole.com and Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

For product details or to place an order of new DOLE® Chopped Kits or other Dole products, contact your Dole sales rep.

