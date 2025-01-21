H-E-B Announces the Purchase of Property in the City of Dallas

The 10-acre site is at Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway

As H-E-B continues to expand its store network across the DFW Metroplex, the retailer is excited to announce the purchase of property in the city of Dallas.

The site is a nearly 10-acre property at the southeast corner of Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway, inside the loop in Dallas. Now that the purchase of the property is complete, H-E-B will work closely with neighbors and city officials on rezoning and planning efforts for the retailer’s preliminary plans to bring its first H-E-B format store in the city of Dallas to that site. Additional details will be shared as the project develops.

“While we have a lot of work to do, we look forward to connecting with our neighbors, the city, and community stakeholders to ensure we create a destination that best supports this community,” said Mabrie Jackson, Public Affairs Managing Director for H-E-B and Central Market. “This is the first step in a long process, and we hope to share more details with our neighbors soon.”

A subsidiary of H-E-B purchased the property. The terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

A proud Texas company, H-E-B’s presence in the city of Dallas and the surrounding area runs deep. As a multi-format retailer, H-E-B has served the DFW community since 2001 with Central Market, which has stores in Dallas (three locations), Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth. In June 2024, the company opened Joe V’s Smart Shop Wheatland in Dallas, making it the first location to open outside the Houston area. A second location, Joe V’s Smart Shop Buckner at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. in Dallas, is expected to open this spring, and a third location is planned at State Highway 183 and Story Road in Irving.

