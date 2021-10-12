Yes! Apples Launches Online Shop to Bring Consumers Apples Directly to Their Door

GLENMONT, New York – Today, Yes! Apples, a fresh, consumer-first apple brand, announced the launch of an online store where consumers can buy its apples to be shipped directly to their door.

“Yes! Apples continues to build its reach to consumers across the country as it brings New York-grown apples coast-to-coast,” said Kaari Stannard, chief executive officer, Yes! Apples. “Consumers today are omnichannel shoppers – they shop in-store AND online – so we need to meet them where they are. We want to bring awareness of not only high-quality existing varieties but also new varieties.”

Consumers can now purchase specialty varieties that don’t have widespread distribution directly from Yes! Apples. Initial offerings include the Rave, SweeTango, Honeycrisp, Gala and SnapDragon varieties. More varieties will be added as they become available.

“The online Yes! Apples shop allows us to reach customers in regions where retailers don’t sell our apples,” said Tenley Fitzgerald, vice president of marketing. “We want everyone to have access to our superior product. It’s the next best way to experience the taste and quality of our apples without picking them yourself.”

Yes! Apples is the first apple brand to take a multi-channel, consumer-first approach by connecting directly with customers beyond the produce aisle. The company drives consumers to retail through lifestyle content and partnerships online.

The e-commerce effort by Yes! Apples features:

• The purchase price includes flat rate shipping. Apples go directly from the orchard to the packing shed to the customer.

• Packaging includes recycled or recyclable materials, such as recycled paper for inserts and recycled material variety stickers.

• The shop will also feature merchandise such as hats, water bottles, and other complementary apple items.

To visit the online store, click here.

About Yes! Apples

Yes! Apples is a fresh, consumer-first apple brand that puts great-tasting apples at the forefront of the produce industry. Based in Glenmont, New York, the company is woman-owned, family-farmed, and sustainably driven. Powered by over 100 years of growing expertise and rooted in quality, Yes! Apples proudly offers 20+ varieties that are grown, picked and packed across New York state, including KORU®, and SweeTango®, and New York exclusives SnapDragon® and RubyFrost®. Visit Yes! Apples and buy online at https://yesapples.com/, or follow us on Instagram @yesapples, Facebook, Twitter at@yes_apples, and Pinterest at @yesapples.