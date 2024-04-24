Hortgro Ignites Winter Stone Fruit Demand with Consumer Promotion to Educate And Generate Sales

PAARL, South Africa – Hortgro, an organization that supports and represents the interest of the deciduous stone fruit industry of South Africa, provides retailers with consistent quality product availability, consumer intel from inaugural promotion results, and plans for expanding into the nectarine market.

“Most people in the USA view stone fruit as a summertime fruit, and do not expect to find high quality products or availability during the winter months,” said Wilechia Van Der Westhuizen, trade development manager at Hortgro. “Since our fruit is harvested at peak of season during our summer months from December to February in the Southern Hemisphere, we are able to provide the US market with high quality and great tasting fruit when it’s least expected to elevate demand!”

The South African climate is much like the Mediterranean with warm days and cooler nights. This, coupled with the rich soil makes for the perfect growing location of stone fruit, like plums and nectarines. Furthermore, the weather patterns allow for the fruit to cool when formant which adds natural sugars and amplifies the sweetness of the fruit.

“The proof is in the plums! We’re excited to be able to not only educate consumers on our plums but also provide premium products to retailers, so shoppers don’t go without this sweet and delicious fruit during the winter months,” said Van Der Westhuizen.

Hortgro recently wrapped its inaugural consumer promotion, the “Plum Possibilities Sweepstakes”, to educate consumers on South African plums as well as highlight different ways the fruit can be enjoyed and stored once purchased. In addition to building awareness, the South African stone fruit industry also drove foot traffic to local Costco stores where the product was available through geo-targeted advertising.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of our first ever consumer sweepstakes and look forward to hosting again next year to continue to gather shopper intel and generate excitement around the South African Plum season!” concluded Van Der Westhuizen.

About Hortgro

Hortgro supports and represents the deciduous fruit producers of South Africa with a mission to create an enabling environment that enhances equity, sustainability, profitability and competitiveness within the market. The group’s service structure focuses on production, research and technology, communication, markets, and transformation within the industry, and includes stone fruit, pome fruit, and dried tree fruit.