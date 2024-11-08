IFCO Reusable Packaging Cuts CO2 Emissions By 62% Compared To Single-Use Packaging, Confirms Independent Life Cycle Assessment

Pullach, German: A new independent life cycle assessment (LCA) confirms that IFCO reusable packaging containers (RPCs) significantly outperform single-use packaging in key sustainability metrics. IFCO, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions for fresh food, commissioned the Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics (Fraunhofer IBP) to conduct the peer-reviewed comparative study in accordance with international standards. Taking the full life cycle into account, compared to single-use packaging IFCO RPCs have a lower carbon footprint and save natural resources, the study shows. The results reflect IFCO’s longstanding commitment to continuously improve and share the efficiency and environmental benefits of the IFCO SmartCycle circular pooling model. In the process, IFCO empowers all stakeholders to embrace the circular economy and make the fresh grocery supply chain sustainable.

Comparative LCAs are complex to undertake but they are an essential component of IFCO’s ESG Strategy, Thriving in the circular economy. Such studies help identify and define the decarbonization levers and milestones that support IFCO’s goals of becoming a net-zero, zero-waste business by 2040. They are outlined in detail in the IFCO Roadmap to Net Zero, which includes near-term science-based greenhouse gas-reduction targets for 2031 validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an independent body.

This new LCA highlights the following environmental benefits of the European portfolio of IFCO RPCs over single-use packaging. Over the entire life cycle, IFCO RPCs were found to:

Consume 69% less water

Generate 96% less waste

Consume 59% less energy

Generate up to 62% less CO2e, an improvement from 60% in 2018

Iñigo Canalejo, Vice President ESG & Strategic Marketing at IFCO, highlights the vital role of independent, peer-reviewed comparative LCAs for customers and product development: “Providing scientifically verified data on the sustainability of our reusable packaging compared to single-use packaging gives our customers the confidence that IFCO RPCs are the best choice for their supply chains. This latest independent life cycle assessment confirms that our continuous improvements are delivering impactful, measurable results. With up to a 62% reduction in carbon emissions along with significant savings in water use, energy consumption and waste, IFCO RPCs are essential in making the fresh grocery supply chain sustainable.”

The 2024 comparative life cycle assessment, commissioned by IFCO, updates a 2018 study by the Fraunhofer IBP and builds on the first LCA conducted in 2004. These assessments are vital tools for evaluating progress and identifying areas for improvement in minimizing the environmental impact of the IFCO SmartCycle circular pooling system and optimizing reusable packaging solutions for the fresh grocery supply chain. Performed by the renowned Fraunhofer IBP, this LCA complies with ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards, ensuring accurate and comparative analysis of environmental impacts from raw material extraction to disposal. The results are peer reviewed by a panel of independent experts, guaranteeing credibility of the conclusions, thereby meeting the growing demand for transparent information on the environmental impact of products and services.

About:

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 395 million reusable packaging containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for over 2.2 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More: www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS