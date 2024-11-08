Wild About Sprouts Launches in Select Whole Foods Market Locations

Rä Foods Produce November 7, 2024

SOUTHLAKE, Texas–Rä Foods, a pioneer in food tech and functional foods, recently announced that its innovative Wild About Sprouts® brand is now available Whole Foods Market, the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer in the Pacific Northwest. Now available in 26 of Whole Foods Market locations, this marks a significant step forward in the continued expansion journey for the nation’s leading sprouts brand.

Select Whole Foods Market locations will feature Wild About Sprouts®’ popular varieties—Broccoli, Alfalfa, Alfalfa & Clover, and Broccoli & Clover—with additional options hitting shelves soon. Wild About Sprouts® meets high retailer safety standards through its patented COLD-GROWN® process and innovative packaging. Unlike traditional methods, Wild About Sprouts® products are grown inside their packaging, remaining untouched until opened by the consumer—guaranteeing maximum freshness and extended shelf life. As the safest sprouts available, Wild About Sprouts® products are sustainably grown, free of herbicides and pesticides, and are non-GMO. Because of its food safety patents, Wild About Sprouts® is the only national brand and is available in approximately 60% of US food retailers.

Sprouts are a widely recognized superfood that shoppers can use in a variety of dishes – salads, avocado toast, smoothies, and more. Broccoli sprouts especially pack in nutrients and deliver up to 150 times more sulforaphane than mature broccoli. Sulforaphane is an extraordinary phytochemical and antioxidant recognized for neutralizing free radicals, activating cellular defense mechanisms, and enhancing the body’s antioxidant and detoxification systems. These benefits support cellular protection, disease prevention, and inflammation reduction, which may lower the risk of various cancers.

“We are delighted about this partnership, as it allows us to connect with health-conscious consumers eager for nutritious, beneficial ingredients while empowering them with the knowledge to make informed choices,” said Barry Didato, President of Wild About Sprouts®. “For retailers, this partnership means offering the safest and most nutrient-dense options available, meeting the growing demand for quality and transparency on their shelves.”

To find Wild About Sprouts® products near you, you can use the store locator at www.wildaboutsprouts.com/store-locator.

Focusing on human health, wellness and longevity, Rä Foods brings great-tasting, highly functional foods to market through research, innovation and unrelenting vigilance. Our growing portfolio of brands includes Wild About Sprouts and Wild About Mixmi Froyo, all share a simple purpose: bringing to life more wholesome, healthy, restorative food options for all. Learn more at rafoods.com.

