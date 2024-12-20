Bitchin’ Sauce Debuts Whole Foods Exclusive, Launches 2 More Flavors

Carlsbad, CA – Bitchin’ Sauce, the almond dip known for elevating snacks and dishes, announces the launch of three new, crave-worthy flavors: Creamy Garlic, Sriracha, and Special Sauce. Now available in convenient squeeze bottles at most Whole Foods Market locations nationwide!

As a leader in the plant-based condiment world, Bitchin’ Sauce continues to innovate with bold, exciting flavors that transform everything from snacks to full meals. Gluten-free, vegan, kosher, Project Non-GMO certified, and totally Bitchin’, these new sauces are perfect for elevating any dish. From avocado toast and burgers to bowls, burritos, sandwiches, hot dogs, and more, Bitchin’ Sauce offers a flavorful, healthier alternative to conventional condiments.

The Whole Foods Market 8oz Squeeze Bottles:

Special Sauce Bitchin’ Sauce: The Drive-thru delight. Built for french fries and Bitchin’ Burgers. Special and Saucy. (Exclusive to WFM)

Creamy Garlic Bitchin' Sauce: The Groovy Garlic A disco of bulbous bouquet. Creamy and Creamier.

Sriracha Bitchin' Sauce: The Red Ripper. A robust rush of red chili. Bold and Blistering.

“We’re very excited to launch these new flavors at Whole Foods Market,” says Starr Edwards, Founder and CEO of Bitchin’ Sauce. “As we expand our lineup, our commitment to uncompromised quality remains the same, offering delicious, healthier options that everyone can enjoy.”

With a strong commitment to better-for-you options, Bitchin’ Sauce has built a loyal following for its innovative, plant-based dips, setting the standard for bold, flavorful alternatives to traditional condiments. The brand’s focus on quality and innovation ensures there’s a delicious option for every taste and dietary preference. Bitchin’ Sauce creates real, exciting flavors that reflect its dedication to crafting authentic, versatile products that elevate every meal with bold, totally Bitchin’ flavors!

For more information about Bitchin’ Sauce and to explore the full lineup of products, visit www.bitchinsauce.com.

About Bitchin’ Sauce

Founded 14 years ago at a lone farmers market stand, Bitchin’ Sauce pioneered the nut-based dip movement, creating a whole new category of almond-based spreads. The brand takes pride in using only high-quality ingredients, ensuring that every flavor is gluten-free, vegan, Project Non-GMO certified, and totally Bitchin’. This commitment meets the growing demand for better-for-you options, appealing to everyone seeking delicious ways to dip, spread, and smother. Their award-winning dips are available in over 17,000 stores worldwide such as Costco, Sprouts, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market. Try their creamy dips on your favorite savory foods — from fish tacos to Bitchin’ Burgers! Sold in the refrigerated dip section.