Lifeway Foods Announces New ProBugs Organic Kefir Distribution in More than 250 Harris Teeter Stores

MORTON GROVE, Ill., — Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of kefir and fermented probiotic products, announced the distribution of its ProBugs Organic Kefir for kids at more than 250 Harris Teeter retail stores. The featured flavors include Strawnana and Goo-berry ProBugs, available in single-serve pouches.

ProBugs kefir for kids is made with organic whole milk, plus Lifeway’s signature 12 live and active probiotic cultures. These family favorites feature a soft, squishable pouch and a no-spill spout that makes snack time worry free. They’re crafted with miniature microbiomes in mind and come in fun flavors kids crave.

“We are excited to expand the audience for our Lifeway ProBugs Organic Kefir beyond the natural grocery sets and delight shoppers at Harris Teeter stores,” said Lifeway President and CEO Julie Smolyansky. “As pioneers of the probiotic pouched drinkables space, we’re happy to offer more families a convenient and delicious option that has been a Lifeway fan favorite for more than a decade. Our nourishing organic whole milk ProBugs are loaded with protein, calcium and vitamin D to help support growing and active bodies. We want to put ProBugs in as many little hands as possible, because I know how hard it is to find healthy snacks your kids will love. I always felt great about giving my daughters ProBugs, and I know so many other parents will, too. We look forward to supporting this business with content creators, advertising and events that will introduce families and Harris Teeter shoppers to Lifeway ProBugs.”

According to an Allied Market Research report, the U.S. kids and infant probiotic market is projected to reach $370.89 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR 9.1%.

For more information about Lifeway or to locate it in a store near you, visit lifewayfoods.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia