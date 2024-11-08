ENVY Apples Partners with Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker to Celebrate the Sweetest Moments of Holiday Entertaining

LOS ANGELES – This holiday season, ENVY™ apples—one of the top premium branded apples in the U.S.—is partnering with Hallmark Channel star Andrew Walker to share his favorite apple with fans at the inaugural Hallmark Christmas Experience, a month-long immersive event near Hallmark’s headquarters in Kansas City, MO.

During the second weekend of the Hallmark Christmas Experience, Walker will be available to greet guests at the ENVY™ sampling pop-up at select times December 6–8. Stop by to say hello, receive complimentary ENVY™ apples, and enter to win daily prizes curated especially for “Hallmarkies” to elevate their at-home Hallmark movie nights this holiday season.

“ENVY™ apples are a cherished part of my family’s holiday traditions,” says Walker. Known for their balanced sweetness, crisp texture, and floral aroma, they are his go-to ingredient for effortless holiday entertaining. One of his family’s favorite dishes is Wintery ENVY™ Baked Brie—a comforting blend of melted brie, cherry preserves, crushed pistachios, and fresh slices of ENVY™ apples to spoon up this sweet and savory delight.

ENVY™ apples remain one of the top-selling premium apple brands in the U.S., according to Nielsen data for the Washington season ending June 2024. For more information about ENVY™ apples and holiday recipes, visit https://holidayswithenvy.com.

ABOUT T&G GLOBAL

T&G Global’s story began more than 125 years ago as Turners and Growers, and today the business helps grow healthier futures for people around the world. As a part of the BayWa Global Produce family, T&G is located in 13 countries and its team of 1,600 people both grow and partner with over 700 growers to market, sell and distribute nutritious fresh produce to customers and consumers in over 60 countries. It does this guided by kaitiakitanga – treating the land, people, produce, resources, and community with the greatest of respect and care, as guardians of their future. For more information, visit www.tandg.global.