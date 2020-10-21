Envy Apples Endorsed By Ellen K, Iconic IHeartRadio Host

Los Angeles, Calif. –Iconic radio personality Ellen K, host of the top-rated KOST 103.5 morning show “The Ellen K Morning Show,” and the nationally syndicated “Ellen K Weekend Show”, discovered Envy™ apples at her local grocer and has been singing the apple’s praises ever since. “How can an Envy apple get things so right?” she asked on-air. “Thank you, nature. You’re awesome.”

“Ellen K embodies our favorite quality of an Envy™ apple; they both naturally elevate the everyday experience into something extraordinary,” said Cecilia Flores Paez, who manages the Envy™ brand as the head of US Marketing for T&G Global. “Envy is not just an apple; it’s the ultimate apple, and Ellen K is the perfect person to help us promote this distinctive brand.”

T&G Global, who own the Envy™ apple brand, seized the opportunity to partner with the influential super fan in Q4 of 2020. Ellen K will be voicing promotional radio spots for the premium apple variety to her 43 million listeners nationwide through the end of October.

Every Saturday, Ellen K shares her love of Envy™ apples on air. She mentions several of the reasons why Envy™ apples are the ultimate apple, including the “beautifully balanced sweetness, delightfully crisp crunch, uplifting, fresh aroma, slices that stay naturally whiter longer,” and she jokes that the apple is “worth pushing your close friends out of the way to get the last ones at the store.” She also directs listeners to a website dedicated to the partnership to find a local grocer that carries Envy™ at www.envyellenk.com

During November and December, Ellen K’s endorsement spots will be targeted regionally, emphasizing the Los Angeles market. In these two months, the show famously features holiday programming, a natural fit for the festive and upscale Envy™ apple. A charitable component will be included as part of Ellen K’s annual Giving Tuesday, with a donation being given to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Ellen K was introduced to many listeners during her years of co-hosting with Ryan Seacrest on KIIS FM in Los Angeles. Today she hosts and co-produces her own show on KOST 103.5, which is syndicated nationwide via iHeartMedia. “The Ellen K Morning Show” is heard weekday mornings from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m. and “The Ellen K Weekend Show” is heard on Saturday mornings from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. The show is a fun, family-friendly mix of content that covers current events, lifestyle trends, Hollywood news, and music from the 80s, 90s and today.

Envy™ is marketed by CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Co. and Oppy.

About T&G Global: T&G Global works with passionate growers around the world to produce, sell and deliver the highest-quality fruit. We love fresh produce, so we’re constantly exploring ways to make it more sustainable, fresh and delicious, to help people lead healthier lifestyles. T&G is a leader in the premium apple segment with its Envy™ and JAZZ™ branded varieties.

About Envy™: Envy™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scilate apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand by Plant and Food Research, and was patented in 2009 – the same year T&G, which owns the Envy™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. Envy™ is now grown, under license by T&G, in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. Envy™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Co.