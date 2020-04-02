Rainier Fruit, Along With T&G Global Donates Jazz Apples to Local Schools Amid National Quarantine

SELAH, Wash. – In light of national, state and local quarantines related to the coronavirus, Rainier Fruit and marketing partner T&G Global have donated more than 12,000 apples and 26,000 plastic bags to the Selah School District to support their “Meals on the Move” program that is preparing and delivering more than 3200 daily meals to local students.

As schools and communities around the country have adapted to new ways of life, students and families have been impacted by sudden changes that are affecting their financial and food security.

Rainier Fruit, a leader in the apple industry, is one of their community’s largest employers and understands the responsibility that comes with that. Mark Zirkle, CEO of Rainier Fruit remarked, “Our mission, Wholesome to the Core, it’s not just words.” Zirkle continued, “We are a small, tightknit community and in times like these Wholesome to the Core extends beyond Rainier Fruit. It is a call to do the right thing by our neighbors and something as small as keeping our kids healthy in a time of uncertainty is always the right thing to do.”

Cecilia Flores Paez, Head of Marketing for T&G Global North America echoed that sentiment, “No child expected to go to school one day and be quarantined at home the next without access to their teachers and their friends.” Paez continued, “Moreover, these same kids who are living in uncertain times may have to skip traditional school, but they shouldn’t have to skip healthy meals – that is the certainty we can provide in uncertain times.”

A representative of the Selah School District expressed their gratitude by saying, “The generosity of our local community partners like Rainier Fruit is overwhelming and proves we are all putting the needs of kids first. We are proud of our staff and their commitment to continue to provide a daily breakfast and lunch to our students and go above and beyond to make it happen.”

In addition to the more than 12,000 Jazz apples donated to the Selah School District, Rainier and T&G are also working with local logistics providers in Seattle and Portland to make similar donations to schools in other regional communities.

About Rainier Fruit

Rainier Fruit is a multi-generation, vertically integrated fruit company based in Selah, Wash. For more than 100 years, Rainier Fruit has cultivated a culture of stewardship that extends from their orchards to their communities that has made them an industry leader in the production of apples, pears, cherries and blueberries.



About T&G Global LTD

NZ-based T&G Global works with passionate growers around the world to produce, sell and deliver the highest-quality fruit. We love our food, so we’re constantly exploring ways to make it more sustainable, fresh and delicious, to help people lead healthier lifestyles. T&G is a leader in the premium apple segment with its Envy™ and JAZZ™ branded varieties.

About JAZZ™ JAZZ™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scifresh apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand by Plant and Food Research and was patented in 2003 – the same year T&G, which owns the JAZZ™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. JAZZ™ is now grown under license by T&G in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. JAZZ™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Company.