Fresh Potatoes Are the Foundation of 2024 Fresh Produce Sales

DENVER – Fresh potatoes remain a staple in the kitchens of U.S. consumers with 85.2% of households purchasing the versatile vegetable at nearly 11 times per year. Recent sales data shows that potatoes are not only a beloved choice but also a top performer in the produce section, boasting the highest household penetration of any vegetable.

Potatoes Drive Produce Sales by the Pound

As a powerhouse in produce sales, potatoes account for 9.7% of total produce pounds and 21.1% of all vegetable pounds, making them the top seller in fresh vegetables by volume. Potatoes continue to be a top seller and play a major role in retail success.

Potatoes Maintain Dollars & Growth

“Potato dollar sales remain strong, generating $4.4 billion over the past year,” said Nick Bartelme, global marketing manager of retail for Potatoes USA. “Their consistent ranking in the top five fresh produce categories, among 130 categories, for dollar sales demonstrates remarkable resilience in the face of challenging market conditions.”

From June 2023 through July 2024, potato sales contributed an additional $1.3 billion in sales when compared to sales in June 2018-2019 prior to the pandemic. In addition, those same 12 months represent the second highest potato volume sales in six years with an additional 322 million pounds moved compared to pre-pandemic (2019). This upward trend in sales and volume growth are a testament to strong consumer demand and the value that potatoes bring to retailers’ bottom lines.

Unlocking Growth Potential With One Extra Purchase

“As we’ve shared with retailers before, one of the most promising insights from this year’s study is the potential for further growth,” said Bartelme. “If just half of the households that currently purchase potatoes were to make one additional purchase per year, it could drive a potential $218M in sales and 231M extra pounds, significantly impacting the market. Retailers could see major gains from this simple shift in consumer behavior.”

With 85% of households already buying potatoes, this increase in purchasing frequency could yield considerable growth for both growers and retailers. “Potatoes continue to be a reliable, year-round sales powerhouse for produce departments, contributing significantly to retail success,” said Bartelme.

About Potatoes USA

As representatives of U.S. potato growers and importers, Potatoes USA’s mission is to strengthen the demand for potatoes through marketing and research. By launching impactful marketing campaigns; coordinating regional, national, and international market and production research; and establishing new trade markets, Potatoes USA promotes the benefits of potatoes to audiences across the globe, including consumers, foodservice operators, retailers, and health professionals. For more information on America’s Favorite Vegetable, please visit PotatoGoodness.com and PotatoesUSA.com.