Bushwick Commission Donates 18,000+ Pounds of Potatoes to Island Harvest Food Bank

Spreads Holiday Cheer with Generous Donation

Farmingdale, NY — Bushwick Commission, a leading regional potato and vegetable supplier and fourth-generation family business, provided more than 18,000 pounds of potatoes to the Island Harvest Food Bank of Long Island, New York. This year’s contribution brings total potato donations over the years to more than 50,000 pounds, underscoring the company’s commitment to giving back and supporting the communities they serve.

Island Harvest Food Bank is a critical resource that provides food to over 300 smaller food pantries across New York and donates more than 20 million pounds of food each year. Bushwick Commission’s generous donation was made in connection with an event attended by Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Bushwick Commission, Ken Gray, and his sons Tyler and Brett, the Executive Director of Island Harvest Food Bank, Randi Shubin Dresner,and New York State Assemblyman Steve Stern.

“Bushwick Commission is honored to once again partner with Island Harvest Food Bank, which makes a real difference for individuals facing food insecurity this holiday season,” shared Gray. “Giving back has long been a core value for us at Bushwick Commission. This is not just about potatoes; it’s about nourishing our neighbors and working to ensure that nobody goes hungry, especially during the holidays. Bringing my sons to events like this is my way of passing the importance of community engagement onto the next generation.”

Island Harvest Food Bank plays a vital role in addressing food insecurity, especially during the holidays when the need is greatest. “We are grateful to Bushwick Potato Commission for their ongoing support of our efforts in addressing the issue of hunger and food insecurity on Long Island,” said Randi Shubin Dresner, president and CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank. “As a valued partner, their generous donation will provide nutritious, locally grown produce to help Long Island families through the holidays and beyond.”

With over 90 years under their belt, Bushwick Commission continues to set an example of corporate responsibility, spreading holiday cheer, and making a tangible impact on the lives of communities it serves.

For more information about Island Harvest Food Bank, visit https://www.islandharvest.org/.

For more information about Bushwick Commission, visit https://www.bushwickpotato.com.

About Bushwick Commission

Bushwick Commission is a leading regional potato supplier and fourth-generation family business located in the Northeast with growing and shipping locations throughout the East Coast. Bushwick prides itself on vertical integration, innovation, and customer service that includes next day service and delivery throughout their growing regions. For more information, visit www.bushwickpotato.com.