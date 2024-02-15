IFPA’s Retail Conference: Deeper Insights Drive Strategy, Sales

Newark, De. and Washington, D.C. – The Retail Conference from IFPA, May 1-2, is in a fresh location this year – the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix. The event tees off with a golf tournament on May 1, which sells out quickly. Registration for the conference and golf tournament, May 1-2 in Phoenix, is open.

Participants will take a deeper dive into the state of the retail market, micro-targeted sales data, artificial intelligence, and USDA’s new organics rules. They’ll also enjoy ample networking time.

“We’ve designed this year’s conference to maximize networking with dozens of buyers and to address the most important issues facing the retail supply chain today,” said IFPA vice president Joe Watson. “Understanding the pushes and pulls companies face every day helps leaders hone their strategies to drive sales throughout the supply chain, and, ultimately, to the consumer.

“We’re in a new location (Phoenix) and a bit earlier in the year. The Retail Conference immediately follows The Consumer Connection Conference in the same hotel. We wanted to make this convenient for everyone who wants to attend both events.”

Retailers and buyers already registered for The Retail Conference include: Walmart, Sprouts, Target, Albertsons, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, Dollar General, Wakefern, Sobeys, Costco Wholesale, 7-11, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Giant, Hannaford, Gelson’s, and more. See the full list on the event’s website.

“In this competitive marketplace, it’s important for our industry to take a couple of days to re-ground themselves in the issues that are driving challenges and opportunities,” said Grocery Outlet director of produce Daneil Bell. “When you do that in a venue that brings the full supply chain together, you maximize the value for the time and resources spent.”

The golf tournament will be at the Devil’s Claw course at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Ariz. Golf registration is open only to conference attendees. The course features high mounding and significant elevation changes on fairways, with pristine uncluttered views of the Sierra Estrella Mountains. All golf awards will be presented at the Welcome Reception later that evening from 6-8 p.m. One buyer will be assigned to every foursome to ensure buyer-seller networking.

Positioning The Retail Conference right after The Consumer Connection Conference (April 29-May 1) in the same hotel maximizes industry marketers’ time and travel investment. The Consumer Connection Conference features insights from experts in consumer trends and behavior. It also offers connections with direct-to-consumer communicators – retail dietitians, foodservice tastemakers, and nutrition, lifestyle and ag communicators who influence shopper choices.

Both events have limited attendance to maintain a more intimate and productive experience. “I encourage everyone to register now,” Watson said. “These events can sell out, and the golf tournament sells out early.”

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.