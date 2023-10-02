Indianapolis Fruit Company Expands Executive Team

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Indianapolis Fruit Company, a FreshEdge Company, is adding to its industry-leading team and experience.

Tony Mitchell, an industry veteran of more than 30 years, is joining Indianapolis Fruit as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Tony began working in the fresh produce industry in 1992, and throughout the course of his lucrative career, he has held various leadership roles in family-owned distribution, national distribution, and import/export businesses. Tony will be working to grow and create meaningful retail programs that add additional value to Indianapolis Fruit’s robust offering of products and services. Tony’s experience with independent and chain retail distribution will accelerate Indianapolis Fruit’s growth and customer-centric support.

“I’m ecstatic to join the team at Indianapolis Fruit,” said Tony Mitchell. “They are in a growth mode and are very well respected in the industry. I’m looking forward to bringing my produce experience and leadership skills to the team to help them continue their success in this competitive environment.”

Marc Jones, a retail-focused executive, has joined Indianapolis Fruit as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Marc, who spent nearly 20 years with Indianapolis Fruit building his professional skill set, rejoins the team with a focus on retail services, procurement, and business operations. Most recently, Marc led fresh operations for a national distribution facility in Oklahoma City focused on fresh produce, floral, and perimeter departments.

“Produce is where my passion is and I’m excited to rejoin the Indianapolis Fruit team,” said Marc Jones. “I’m looking forward to reconnecting with customers and old friends and driving their businesses forward.

Indianapolis Fruit is thrilled to bring both Tony and Marc onboard an industry-leading team. “Tony and Marc have meaningful experience, fantastic relationships, and customer and market intimacy with Indianapolis Fruit’s business,” said Daniel Corsaro, President of Indianapolis Fruit. “They will accentuate our team’s strengths and allow us to continue new market growth and customer support. The addition of Tony and Marc positions Indianapolis Fruit to continue with our best-in-class operation.”

About Indianapolis Fruit / FreshEdge

Indianapolis Fruit has been a premier distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables, specialty foods, floral, and value-added items since 1947, serving more than 500 retailers across 20 states. FreshEdge was established in 2019 with the combination of Indianapolis Fruit and Piazza Produce in Indianapolis and Get Fresh Produce in Bartlett, IL. Since then, numerous other best-in-class distribution companies and their respective value-added operations have joined the FreshEdge family, growing it into a super-regional leader in the fresh food industry with a focus on fresh produce and specialty food items. FreshEdge’s footprint spans twenty-one states throughout the Midwest and southeastern United States.

Additional information about Indianapolis Fruit is available at www.indyfruit.com.

Additional information about FreshEdge is available at www.freshedgefoods.com.