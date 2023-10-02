Over 50 Million Calavo Avocados to Feature Pink PLU Labels in October for Breast Cancer Awareness

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Calavo Growers, a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, is proud to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October by featuring pink PLU labels on avocados found on produce shelves nationwide. The pink labels will be applied to all sizes of Calavo avocados, totalling over 50 million to be used during the program.

In 2023, nearly 300,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer, the most common cancer diagnosis. Healthy eating patterns, which include plentiful produce and unsaturated fats, have been associated with better breast and colorectal cancer outcomes. Avocados are a powerful, nutrient-dense superfood containing nearly 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients in a single serving, and boast healthy unsaturated fats that can act as a nutrient booster by helping to increase the absorption of fat-soluable vitamins A, D, K and E.

“Our hope is that we can leverage Calavo’s wide reach as one of the largest global avocado purveyors to remind shoppers to take proactive steps in their health journey by getting screened early and regularly, and bring awareness to the need for continued research to find a cure for cancer,” stated Gordon Breschini, VP of fresh sales for Calavo. “Breast cancer affects women across the globe, including in our own families and our industry. We are proud to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October to continue to keep breast cancer at the forefront of the conversation.”

Calavo Avocados adorning the pink PLU stickers began rolling out the last week of September and will continue to brighten up produce departments through the month of October.

