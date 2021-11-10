Industry Veteran Joins Mastronardi Produce

Castroville, CA – A well-known veteran of the produce industry has joined the team at Mastronardi Produce to help support their recently expanded Western business operations. The company has announced that JC Myers has joined as Senior Director of West Coast Operations.

“We’re excited about the addition of JC to our team,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO at Mastronardi Produce. “He is a proven industry leader who understands fresh produce retail markets and is passionate about quality and customer service – a great fit for our company and this role.”

JC is the third generation in his family to work in fresh produce. He started in the industry directly out of college with Harold Weisfeld, and since then has held progressive sales leadership roles with the David Oppenheimer Group, Eurofresh Farms, and Fresh Alliance.

“I am delighted to join the team at Mastronardi,” says Myers. “It’s an excellent organization with a remarkable history, business model, and strong core company values. Their industry-leading innovation in developing both flavorful products and world-class packaging is impressive. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the West Coast division.”

In his new role with Mastronardi Produce, JC will be responsible for creating, planning, and supporting the implementation of results-driven sales strategies in alignment with the company’s goals for the Western Region.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET®, Backyard Farms®, BerryWorld® and Queen of Greens® brands, including Campari®, Flavor Bombs®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce and berries. To learn more about Mastronardi Produce, visit sunsetgrown.com