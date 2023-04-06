Introducing the IFG Family of Flavors Communicating to Retailers and Consumers IFG’s Diverse Range of Grape Varieties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – International Fruit Genetics LLC (IFG), the world’s largest table grape breeder, which boasts over 48 patented varieties, is debuting its IFG Family of Flavors to better communicate to retailers and customers its diverse range of grape varieties and their corresponding flavor categories – including sweet neutral, tropical, and muscat. The IFG Family of Flavors, located on the IFG website, offers assistance to retailers, allowing them to group and choose the varieties most appealing to their target customers.

The IFG Family of Flavor categories include:

Tropical and Fruity (Candy Snaps™)

Floral and Muscat (Sweet Nectar™)

Spicy (Julep™)

Toffee (Cotton Candy™)

Sweet Neutral (Sweet Globe™)

“Let’s face it, 48 varieties of table grapes, while an achievement, can also be a bit overwhelming. We wanted an easier and more digestible way for retailers and consumers to understand the diversity of flavors that IFG table grapes encompass,” said Jennifer Maguire, International Commercial Manager Table Grapes.“The IFG Family of Flavors offers a roadmap that can help retailers group and choose which varietals will appeal to their target customers and help them market grapes in new and creative ways.

Likewise, we want our consumers to know that IFG table grapes come in many surprising and delightful flavors that make healthy and tasty additions to any snack or meal,” Maguire continued.

Over the past 22 years, IFG has been at the forefront of table-grape breeding and innovation. Through its natural breeding processes, the company has debuted some of the most popular table grape varieties, including Cotton Candy™ – aptly named by schoolchildren in 2003 for its toffee-like flavor. Today, IFG offers table grapes in various flavors, colors, and aromas that can be used for many eating occasions.

“At IFG, we are very focused on the consumer. We start with the notion that the fruit should taste good and strive to provide an exceptional eating experience for our customers,” says Andy Higgins, CEO, IFG. “Our goal is for each grape to offer a taste and flavor profile that, combined with its aroma, literally evolves into a total eating experience. While we have traditional grape flavors at IFG, we also have many unique flavors that appeal to a number of ages, cultures, and tastes.”

For more information about the IFG Family of Flavors, please visit the IFG website under the “About IFG” section, or contact Tamara Baker at tbaker@ifg.world.

About IFG:

Headquartered in Bakersfield, Calif., IFG is the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company. Founded in 2001, the company is internationally recognized for its top quality, non-GMO fruit varieties in the table grape, cherry and raisin industries that were pioneered by the company’s co-founder and former Lead Plant Breeder, world-renowned fruit scientist Dr. David Cain. Following Dr. Cain’s retirement, the team is now led by Dr. Chris Owens. IFG patents and licenses its varieties to worldwide marketers and growers, with licensees in 18 countries and its fruit actively marketed in over 30 countries. For more information, visit www.ifg.world.