Pretty Lady Vineyards Releases Their Virtual Grape Guide to Kick Off Their New Upcoming Season

McFarland, CA – Pretty Lady Vineyards is releasing their Virtual Grape Guide to assist their retailers in making the most profit possible through online promotions. The goal of the Virtual Grape Guide is to provide tools across several channels for the produce department team.

Inside retailers will find merchandising, storing and packaging information for store department managers, grape varieties and availability for buyers, store pairing suggestions and recipes for produce department associates and social media promotional posts for a store’s online marketing team.

“We are absolutely thrilled that we can provide this to our retailers,” announces Nick Dulcich, Co-Owner and President of Pretty Lady Vineyards. “We believe we have the best grapes in the market, and we want to be able to help our retailers display that in their online and offline promotional efforts.”

Retailers can download the Pretty Lady Vineyards Virtual Grape Guide for free by clicking here. Visit

www.prettyladyvineyards.com for information on all things Pretty Lady Vineyards.

Pretty Lady Vineyards Flames Red Seedless and Supreme Green Seedless Varieties

Pretty Lady Vineyards’ Virtual Grape Guide is being released in line with the start of their new season. They anticipate beginning the harvesting of their Flame Red Seedless and Supreme Green Seedless varieties mid next week. They will then begin harvesting their Midnight Beauty Black Seedless variety approximately one week later.