Jersey City-based Luxury Berry Grower Oishii Secures $134M in Series B Funding

After raising $134 million in Series B funding, Jersey City-based sustainable berry grower Oishii plans to open a solar-powered facility, expand distribution to new markets and invest in advanced robotics.

Led by Japanese telecommunications firm Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT), the round also attracted a diverse group of investors with expertise in food tech, sustainable agriculture and automation, the vertical farming startup said in a Feb. 28 press release.

Additional funding came from Yaskawa Electric Corp., an industrial robotics company. Last year, Yaskawa teamed up with Oishii to develop automation systems for farming tasks.

