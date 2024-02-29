D’Arrigo California is Excited to Grow its Talented Team

(Salinas, California) – D’Arrigo California, a leading grower-packer-shipper of fresh produce, is delighted to announce the appointment of Henry Dill as its new Director of Sales. With 18 years of experience in the fresh produce industry, Henry brings a wealth of expertise and enthusiasm to his new role.

Having previously served as the Multi-Unit Accounts Director at Markon Cooperative Inc, Henry has demonstrated a deep understanding of the dynamics of the fresh produce market. His extensive background in purchasing, sales, and business development positions him as a key asset in driving D’Arrigo California’s growth and market expansion initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Henry to our team,” said Chad Amaral, VP of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development. “His established history of success and passion for the fresh produce industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts. With his leadership, we are confident he will continue to strengthen our market presence and drive sustainable growth.”

Henry Dill expressed his excitement about joining D’Arrigo California and embracing the new challenges ahead. “I am honored to be a part of such a dynamic and innovative company,” he said. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at D’Arrigo California to capitalize on new opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

As Director of Sales, Henry will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of daily sales operations, enhancing strategic partnerships, and implementing initiatives to strengthen customer satisfaction and loyalty.

About D’Arrigo California:

D’Arrigo California is a leading provider of high-quality fresh produce, committed to delivering premium products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. With a dedication to sustainability and innovation, D’Arrigo California strives to meet the evolving needs of consumers while promoting environmental stewardship and community engagement.