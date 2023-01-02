Kegel’s Produce Celebrates 75 Years in 2023

Lancaster, PA: Kegel’s Produce is proud to be in their 75th year of providing fresh fruit and produce to

their customers across PA and surrounding states.

As a Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Certified and family-owned business, COO Kenny Myers attributes their success to the family work ethic of Kegel’s Produce President Suzanne Myers, along with the tremendous efforts of the buying staff, the sales staff and specialties purchasing. Kenny says their ability to consistently turn over the fresh products on a daily basis and provide their customers with the highest quality produce is the reason for their longevity.

Since 1986, Kegel’s Produce has stayed ahead of industry trends offering an in-house fresh cut department with hundreds of customizable options. The 114,000 sq. ft. facility houses an extensive selection of local produce and a modern intuitive online ordering portal. The six temperature-controlled coolers optimize shelf life of the products and the food safety program ensures customer confidence in the freshness of their products.

Their active membership with Produce Alliance, as well as other industry partners, help ensure a wide range of quality produce.

Kegel’s Produce provides flexible delivery schedules and convenient pack sizes. They employ a cloud-based system with tablets for all drivers, an electronic interface and a digital invoice system. As a member of the American Institute of Sanitation, the ASI and Rochester Midland audits their facilities regularly for sanitation, food handling and overall cleanliness. They have been certified as a Safe Quality Food (SQF) compliant facility with team members who are HACCP certified.

The next generation of Kegel’s Produce includes KJ Myers (St. Joseph’s University), Kerek Myers (Elon College), and Koby Myers (Lancaster Catholic High School). A spring open house is planned to honor management, team members, customers; to celebrate the 75 years of business; and to look to the future.