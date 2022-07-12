Keystone Potato Products Launches New Website

Sacramento, PA – Masser Family of Companies announced the launch of a new website for Hegins, PA-based partner Keystone Potato Products, LLC. The website showcases Keystone’s sustainability processes and products – highlighting their fresh-cut potatoes. The Masser family and other Keystone Potato product shareholders and board members invested in capital equipment to advance their fresh-cut capabilities to provide convenience for the customer and impact the growth of the potato category in retail and food service.

Michal Pechart, Chief Operating Officer of The Masser Family of Companies, commented, “Keystone continues to offer fine dehydrated potato products, but the future in Keystone is fresh-cut potato products for both retail and foodservice markets.”

“Since potatoes are already washed, peeled, and cut into the most popular shapes for use in popular side and main dishes, fresh-cut potatoes max out the convenience quotient for consumers,” stated Dave Masser, President of Sterman Masser Farms. “The foodservice industry has recognized the benefits, as fresh-cut streamlines line prep and delivers consistent-sized potato cuts for better plate coverage, planning, and budgeting.”

To create the new and engaging website—Keystone Potato Products | High Quality Potato Suppliers, Keystone partnered with a tech-enabled digital marketing company, WebFX. The website targets restaurants, food manufacturers, and commercial/institutional food service companies. “The site has already generated sales leads with more than 50 companies in the US and five other countries,” Pechart added.

“The new and improved website provides Keystone Potato products with an affordable sales presence that is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” elaborated Lela Reichart, Masser Family’s Vice President of Strategic Development. “The site is designed to engage potential customers, create sales opportunities with qualified leads, and generate returns for shareholders.”

ABOUT KEYSTONE POTATO PRODUCTS: Founded in 2004 by Keith Masser (CEO of Sterman Masser Inc), and a large group of potato growers and investors, Keystone Potato Products is a vertically integrated food company that utilizes off-grade potatoes to make potato flake and flour for bakeries, potato vodka distilleries, potato chip companies and other processed foods makers. Keystone also has the East Coast’s leading fresh cut potato manufacturing plant, where they make fresh cut potato dices, slices, French fries, quarters and whole peeled potatoes for soup and salad makers, restaurants and food distributors. Keystone further diversified in 2019 by adding potato packing lines where they package potatoes for major grocery store chains.