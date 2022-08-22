Kowalski’s Brings Fair Trade Bananas to the Twin Cities

Kowalski’s Markets, the family-owned grocery retailer with 11 stores based in Woodbury, Minnesota, proudly announced that recently they started to offer Fyffes Fair Trade Certified™ Bananas.

Offering Fyffes Fair Trade Certified™ Bananas emphasizes Kowalski’s efforts to support responsible companies, protect the environment, and empower farmers.

When shoppers choose to buy Fyffes Fair Trade Certified™ Bananas, they can trust that the people behind the fruit work in safe, healthy conditions and earn additional money to uplift their communities. It’s an easy way to have a direct, positive impact on global communities. farming communities in Colombia and Ecuador

“We are excited to partner with Kowalski’s Markets to provide their consumers with Fyffes Fair Trade Certified™ Bananas. Fair Trade bananas help fund life-changing projects for communities and provide, fair, living wages for workers. We are proud to be able to support Kowalski’s vision of living in a better planet.”, said Jack Howell, Senior Vice President of Sales at Fyffes North America.

“For Kowalski’s committing to a partnership with Fyffes on a Fair-Trade banana program was an easy choice. Not only is the product quality fantastic, but the direct impact that Fair-Trade programs have on workers, families, and the communities they live in played a significant role in our decision to change. We have received an outpouring of feedback from customers expressing gratitude we support such impactful programs.”, said Max Maddaus, Produce Director at Kowalski’s Market in Minneapolis/St. Paul.

About Fair Trade USA: Fair Trade USA™, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the leading certifier of fair trade products in North America. Offering award-winning, rigorous, and globally recognized sustainable sourcing certification programs that improve livelihoods, protect the environment, and build resilient, transparent supply chains, its trusted Fair Trade Certified™ seal on a product signifies that it was made according to stringent fair trade standards. Fair Trade USA is building an innovative model of responsible business, conscious consumerism, and shared value to eliminate poverty and enable sustainable development for farmers, workers, their families, and communities around the world