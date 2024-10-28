Lakeside Organic Gardens’ Dick Peixoto to be honored as 2024 Grower of the Year at Organic Grower Summit 

MONTEREY, CALIF. — The Organic Grower Summit, presented by Western Growers and Farm Progress, will honor Dick Peixoto, owner and grower of Lakeside Organic Gardens, as the recipient of the seventh annual Grower of the Year award. Peixoto, known for leading the largest family-owned and operated solely organic vegetable operation in the United States, was selected for his longstanding commitment to organic farming, sustainability and leadership in the organic industry.

“I am extremely humbled and honored by this award, but this tribute should really go to all my employees who make us who we are,” says Dick Peixoto, owner and grower of Lakeside Organic Gardens.

The Grower of the Year award, sponsored by Fendt, will be presented to Peixoto during the keynote presentation at the Organic Grower Summit, taking place Dec. 4–5, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa in Monterey, California. The Grower of the Year presentation is part of an extensive educational program designed to inform and engage organic producers, service providers and retail partners. Register for the Organic Grower Summit to celebrate Peixoto’s win and take advantage of the full programming.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Grower of the Year award to Dick Peixoto, a true pioneer in organic farming,” said Don Tourte, Farm Progress senior vice president of sales and events. “Dick’s lifelong dedication to sustainability and innovation in organic agriculture has positioned Lakeside Organic Gardens as a leader in the organic vegetable industry. His commitment to land stewardship, water conservation and sustainable growing practices has had a tremendous impact on both the organic community and the environment.”

Peixoto, a third-generation farmer, started his career early by hiring neighborhood kids to help him pick tomatoes on his family farm in the Pajaro Valley. Since founding Lakeside Organic Gardens in 1996, he has expanded his operation from 55 certified acres to 3,300 certified organic acres in California. Lakeside Organic Gardens now grows over 50 different organic commodities, available year-round, and distributed across the U.S. and Canada. Peixoto is deeply committed to sustainable farming practices, focusing on water conservation, energy optimization and promoting biodiversity.

When he’s not overseeing his fields or working at Lakeside’s custom cooler, Peixoto can be found at his farm-to-table restaurant in Watsonville, The California Grill, which serves fresh organic vegetables straight from Lakeside Organic Gardens.

The Grower of the Year award will be presented to Peixoto by Fendt. View the current and previous winners online, including Rod Braga, CEO of Braga Fresh (2023); Jeff Huckaby, CEO of Grimmway Farms (2022); Vic Smith, CEO of JV Smith Company (2021); the Lundberg Family (2019); Thaddeus Barsotti of Capay Organic (2018); and Vernon Peterson of Peterson Family Farms (2017).

In addition to the annual Grower of the Year award, the keynote presentation will include a panel discussion about what’s next in the organics industry, hosted by Western Growers Association CEO Dave Puglia.

Other topics covered in this year’s educational seminars include ag tech profitability, regenerating soil health, pest and weed management best practices, and resources for growers new to the organic space.

To view the full schedule of seminars and to register, visit the official website at www.organicgrowersummit.com . Special grower pricing is available for Western Growers Association and California Certified Organic Farmers members. Reach out to their membership teams for a registration code.

About Organic Grower Summit

The Organic Grower Summit is a premier event that serves as a hub for organic producers and suppliers to come together and explore the latest trends, techniques and innovations in organic farming, now produced by Farm Progress. Connect with and learn more about Organic Grower Summit online at www.organicgrowersummit.com and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Thank you to the 2024 Organic Grower Summit sponsors and partners including Western Growers (presenting sponsor), Fendt (Grower of the Year sponsor) Western Farm Press and Organic Grower .

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation’s most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation’s annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at www.FarmProgress.com.