Lipman Celebrates Eighth Annual 5K and Local Community

Lipman Family Farms, North America’s largest field tomato grower based in Immokalee, FL, honored its commitment to creating a lasting impact within the community by hosting the eighth annual 5K Run for Backpacks as a hybrid event this weekend.

Each year, Lipman plans and executes the annual 5K to raise money for its Backpack Giveaway and Back-to-School event in August, where backpacks filled with school supplies are distributed to children in the Immokalee area. All proceeds from the 5K help ease the financial burden school supplies often carry and provide students with essential tools needed to start the upcoming school year on the right foot.

This year’s 5K saw the largest event turn out with hundreds of new and returning participants. With eight Lipman locations participating nationwide, the event raised a record amount of donations from sponsors and generous contributions made by the community.

“Lipman does a great job of bringing the community together and inspiring us to give back when we can,” said Hugo Gijon, Lipman 5K committee member and former Immokalee High School cross-country track and field coach. “I’ve run this 5k for the past five years, and each year we raise more money and more people come out to help us, so I’m excited for the years to come to see how much more we can accomplish.”

At the event, Lipman also celebrated the Immokalee community by highlighting star teachers through the ‘Golden Tomato’ ceremony. With education being a primary philanthropic focus for Lipman, the ‘Golden Tomato’ award recognized three teachers, Rob Boyle, Amanda Bray and Dyan E. Konicek for their leadership and dedication to education.

“At Lipman, we are committed to doing our part when giving back to our communities,” said Jaime Weisinger, director of relations & planning at Lipman Family Farms. “While we see major success with the 5K event each year, we know that teachers are the true drivers for bettering our children’s education and we want to invest in them whenever we can, since an investment in any child’s future is an investment well spent.”

Lipman Family Farms is committed to being Good From the Ground Up and continues to see the inspiring effects of the annual 5K Run. While the 5K may be over, donations for Lipman’s Backpack Giveaway are still being accepted. To donate, visit the Lipman’s 5K Run/ Walk For Backpacks donation page. To learn more about Lipman’s commitment to its communities, visit lipmanfamilyfarms.com.