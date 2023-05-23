Lipman Family Campus Ground-Breaking in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, FL – Lipman Family Farms and the Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) will host a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday, May 25 in Immokalee, FL for the new Lipman Family Campus for Children and Families.



“We’re honored to break-ground with RCMA, building a literal and metaphorical foundation that will guarantee a bright future for the migrant community in Immokalee,” shared Jaime Weisinger, Director of Community and Government Relations for Lipman Family Farms and fourth generation family member. “Over the long-standing, multi-generational relationship we have had with RCMA, they have proven to be a trusted steward of the education and welfare of the children of our community,” he added.

Last month, Lipman Family Farms, long-time supporters of RCMA, made a $3 million donation to the association; the largest donation they’ve made to any one organization. The gift will support efforts to expand RCMA’s charter schools throughout the state of Florida, as well as support the new Lipman Family Campus for Children and Families in Immokalee.

“We are grateful for the Lipman family’s commitment to supporting our shared community,” said Isabel Garcia, Executive Director of RCMA. “Their generous donation is a historic one for our organization and a reflection of their commitment to the families and future generations of Immokalee.”

The ground breaking for the campus will take place on May 25, 2023 at 10:00 am EST at 3200 Lake Trafford Road in Immokalee. Media are invited to attend. For more information and to attend, contact Jaime Weisinger at Jaime.Weisinger@lipmanfamilyfarms.com.