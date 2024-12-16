Long-Term Economic Growth for U.S. and Mexico Fueled by Mexican Avocado Imports

Trade Relationship Grows U.S. Economic Output by 340%, Supports Thousands of Jobs

Avocado imports from Mexico to the United States are a growth engine that delivers economic output, jobs and trade benefits for both countries .

. More than 2.4 billion pounds of Mexican Hass avocados were imported into the U.S. from July 2023 – June 2024, contributing to $7.5 billion in U.S. economic output and more than 42,000 U.S. jobs for American workers.

California and Texas, the top avocado-consuming states, accounted for roughly 20% – or $1.43 billion – of the total U.S. economic output in the past year.

With avocado consumption at 9.2 lbs.1 per capita, only Mexico can currently supply enough avocados to meet the growing American demand for the heart-healthy fruit with good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals2.

DALLAS — As the only region that can currently meet the ever-growing demand for avocados in the U.S., Mexico and its fresh imports are contributing to a positive economic impact in both countries. The Avocado Institute of Mexico has released its 2023-2024 Economic Report, which dives into the mutual economic benefits of the Mexico-U.S. avocado trade arrangement.



The data showcases the true value of avocados’ financial impact on both national and state economies. There has been continued, long-term growth in a variety of categories — perhaps most notably, increased the U.S. economic output by 340% in little more than a decade.3

In the last fiscal year (July 2023 – June 2024 growing season), $3.52 billion of U.S. imports of Mexican Hass avocados contributed the following to the U.S. economy:

$7.5 billion in U.S. economic output

$4.2 billion in U.S. GDP

$2.5 billion in U.S. labor income from more than 42,000 U.S. jobs for American workers

$1.1 billion in U.S. taxes

There are approximately 35,000 avocado growers in Mexico, the vast majority of which are cultivating on small family farms. With more than ninety packing houses, the collective 2.4 billion pounds of Hass avocados they exported to the U.S. last year resulted in $6 billion in economic output in Mexico4.

“The new data validates the positive economic impact spurred by Americans’ embrace of the fruit, the mutually beneficial relationship between our two countries, and the importance of maintaining strong trade ties,” said Ron Campbell, Executive Director of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA). “The avocado industry is a source of employment and economic value, and we are committed to continue working with our partners in both countries to ensure the sustainable and responsible growth of this industry.”

Heightened Economic Impact in Key U.S. and Mexico States

“Imports of Mexican Hass avocados continue to be pro-growth for the U.S. economy, and historical growth patterns indicate this will likely only intensify over the years,” added Dan Hanselka, Extension Program Specialist at Texas A&M University and co-author of the study. “Every dollar of Mexican Hass avocado imports in the fiscal year 2023/24 generated $2.13 in economic output in the U.S., with a more concentrated impact in California and Texas, the country’s largest avocado-consuming states.”

Together, California and Texas accounted for roughly 20% of the total U.S. economic output in the past year with $965.2 million and $468.7 million, respectively.

The trade relationship has also had a particularly significant influence in the region of Michoacán, Mexico, which in many ways is the heart of the country’s agricultural sector. The area has benefited from a higher GDP and the creation of steady jobs in both the growing fields and packing houses.

Boosting U.S. Demand for Mexican Avocados: A Collaborative Success

Avocados From Mexico acts as a connecting bridge between countries, bringing together organizations that promote the consumption of Mexican avocados in the U.S. By working with the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA) and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM). The collaborative efforts have fueled demand for the fruit, leading to improved quality and record-breaking sales.

“Avocados From Mexico has played an important role in accelerating avocado consumption in the U.S., resulting in a 120% increase in volume of Mexican avocado imports within the past 10 years,” said Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados From Mexico, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S. “We’re driving demand for avocados and multiplying the market with a brand strategy rooted in the trifecta of benefits only Avocados From Mexico can deliver: flavor, nutrition, and fun.”

Avocados have become a staple ingredient in American homes, with a household penetration of about 70% in the U.S., and Luque is confident there’s still room for growth. The focus on healthier diets is an opportunity to inspire Americans to buy more avocados, which have good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals including fiber and potassium. Avocados will also continue to appear on restaurant menus in more ways as younger Americans who grew up with the fruit are more familiar with its versatility and eager to embrace recipe innovations beyond guacamole and avocado toast.

For more, find the full Economic Report here.

About the Avocado Institute of Mexico

The Avocado Institute was created by the parent organizations of AFM, the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) and Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA) and is the one-stop digital resource that provides a deep dive into all facets of the Mexican avocado industry.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

1 Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). 2024a. Fruits and Nut Yearbook Tables., November 7, 2023. On-line at: https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/fruit-and-tree-nuts-data/fruit-and-tree-nuts-yearbook-tables/#Supply and Utilization.

2 Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/

3 Hass avocado imports from Mexico contributed to $1.7 billion in U.S. aggregate output in 2012 compared to $7.5 billion in 2023.

4 Source: Economic Report by Mexican economist Manuel Molano