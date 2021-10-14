Love Beets USA Announces Expanded Portfolio of Brands Under New Venture Offshoot Brands

PHILADELPHIA, PA: Industry leader of value-added beets, Love Beets USA, has today launched their new venture, Offshoot Brands. The evolution reflects their expanding portfolio of exclusive healthy lifestyle brands of not only Love Beets, but further brands including Genuine Coconut, Veggie*Confetti, and The Happy Snack Company.

Offshoot Brands is focused on promoting the wellbeing of consumers by partnering with these innovative and plant-forward brands around the globe to grow and scale in the North American market and beyond.

“We revolutionized the way consumers think about and eat beets in the US,” said George Shropshire, Offshoot Brands’ General Manager. “We took something time-consuming and intimidating to prepare and created a no mess, no fuss solution. Our mission now is to grow other better-for-you brands that make healthy eating as easy and fun as possible.”

With decades of cross-channel experience in the fresh category, the Offshoot Brands team boasts a proven track record of launching products from concept to consumer.

“We offer strong industry relationships, deep produce and CPG knowledge, a passion for growing branded products, and a hands-on approach,” said Rob Doolan, Director of Sales. “We’re not ‘one size fits all’ and love to collaborate with brands and entrepreneurs to create a strategy that’s customized to each brand’s unique needs.”

Offshoot Brands first partnered with premium Spanish manufacturer, Genuine Coconut, in 2018 to sell and distribute their organic drink-and-eat coconuts. The product line now also includes organic raw coconut chunks and toppings, which can be found in Costco, Publix, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Lidl, and more. The distribution of Genuine Coconut items has grown to over 6,000 stores in the US and Canada.

Veggie*Confetti is an emerging brand of convenient, ready-to-eat pickled vegetables with a six-month refrigerated shelf-life. The line includes pickled red onion, jalapeño, carrot, and cabbage, and is currently distributed in Whole Foods and other Mid-Atlantic region retailers.

“From the vibrant pop of the packaging on store shelves to the bold color and big flavor they add to meals, Veggie*Confetti delivers on both look and taste,” said Natasha Lichty, Offshoot Brands’ Marketing Director. “Perfect to sprinkle on salads, toasts, tacos, bowls, and more, they’re a versatile refrigerator staple to quickly make any dish look and taste restaurant-quality.”

Most recently Offshoot Brands completed an exclusive deal with The Happy Snack Company, an Australian-based category leader who specializes in whole-food roasted chickpea and fava bean snacks for everyday families. The product lines are allergen-friendly and free from gluten, nuts, and dairy.

“The Happy Snack Company items are nutrient-dense and contain four times the fiber of brown rice, making them a satiating snack that’s perfect for on-the-go families” said Shropshire. “Their products are a hit with both kids and adults alike.”

Offshoot Brands’ foundation brand Love Beets items are sold in over 17,000 stores across North America, transcending channels from club partners like Costco, to natural food retailers such as Whole Foods and Sprouts, as well as mainstream grocery retailers coast-to-coast. Based in Rochester, New York, Love Beets is the country’s largest organic beet producer and processor and their range includes vacuum-packed cooked beets, marinated baby beets, organic beet juice, topped and tailed raw beets, and beet powder. Love Beets’ Perfectly Pickled Sliced Beets, launched in October 2020, has rapidly ascended to becoming their fastest-selling beet innovation.

Learn more about Offshoot Brands and its entire line of convenient and better-for-you solutions at www.offshootbrands.com.