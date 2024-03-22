Lufa Farms Unveils its Most Advanced and Efficient Rooftop Greenhouse Yet

MONTREAL – Lufa Farms is thrilled to announce the opening of its fifth rooftop greenhouse, perched atop the new Marché Central Walmart and Decathlon in Montreal’s Ahuntsic borough. Spanning 127,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art urban farm marks a significant leap forward in efficiency and technology for the company.

“Using the state-of-the-art Ultra-Clima concept and advanced design elements, including high-intensity LED lights, insulated double-paned perimeter glass, a diffused glass roof, and double curtains including a blackout curtain, we’re proud to launch our most technologically advanced site yet,” says Mohamed Hage, Founder and CEO of Lufa Farms. “Our end goal is to grow better food with less. Less land, less energy, less water, less waste, and less resources.” This urban farm is anticipated to generate up to 20% more produce than conventional greenhouses of similar size and will be dedicated to growing cucumbers and peppers.

This project would not have been possible without the support of Lufa Farms’ like-minded, community-focused partners including KUBO Greenhouse Projects, QuadReal Property Group, and FDA Construction. “Marché Central has always focused on providing a compelling mix of retailers, and partnering with Lufa Farms, one of the world’s first commercial rooftop farmers, is a dynamic new way of supporting the neighbourhood,” said Michel Caumartin, General Manager of QuadReal’s Marché Central. “By rethinking how we use space, in this case the rooftop of our new Walmart store, we can make a tremendously positive impact in the community and provide more people with fresh, sustainable, and locally produced food.”

Delivering fresher, faster, and more affordable produce.

With over 30,000 baskets sent out a week, over 400 partners, and over 350 pick-up points around the province, this greenhouse showcases Lufa Farms’ development over the years. “Located only 300 metres from our first site in Ahuntsic, this new project reflects the maturity and evolution of Lufa Farms, a growth that wouldn’t be possible without our community,” says Mohamed.

LUFA FARMS

Lufa Farms’ mission is to create a better food system by growing food sustainably on city rooftops and partnering with hundreds of farmers and food makers to provide customers with fresh, local, responsible food via their online Marketplace. For more information, please visit their website.