New Study Reveals Key Strategies for Merchandising Watermelon

Watermelon Board Releases Insightful Consumer Research Study and Marketing Guide

Winter Springs, FL – The National Watermelon and Promotion Board (NWPB) announced the release of its latest consumer research and Marketing Guide designed to arm retailers and producers with information to make fact-based strategic decisions and build awareness of the opportunities within the watermelon category.

The new consumer study, “Watermelon Attitudes and Usage Research,” delves into watermelon consumers’ ever evolving attitudes, usage, and awareness. Building upon learnings from previous studies, the research focuses on better understanding the watermelon buyer and uncovers opportunities to help build consumer demand. The study examines the demographic segments of watermelon shoppers and reveals the key characteristics and drivers behind their purchasing decisions and consumption patterns.

Key Highlights from the study include:

Watermelon Purchase and Usage Dynamics- Important purchase drivers that influence the decision to buy watermelon and how consumers use it. Watermelon is a planned purchase for most buyers. However, craving is the top reason for buying watermelon, whether the decision was made before or during the shopping trip.

Perceptions of Watermelon- Consumers’ attitudes about watermelon, its impact on their wellbeing, value, and nutritional knowledge. The study showed watermelon makes people feel happy, boosts their mood, and evokes feelings of nostalgia and comfort.

Key takeaways of the watermelon buyer’s demographic profiles, including their characteristics and personality traits. Generally, watermelon consumers have a positive outlook, value family, and enjoy being creative in the kitchen.



In addition to the complete research study, the NWPB has also released an inclusive Marketing Guide designed to assist retailers and industry shareholders in effectively reaching and engaging with watermelon core consumers. The guide provides a concise description and demographic profile of watermelon consumers as well as actionable strategies tailored to capitalize on the findings of the study, such as engaging, educating, and stimulating consumers’ craving for watermelon. This marketing tool is a guide for successfully promoting and selling watermelon in today’s competitive market.

The NWPB’s Marketing Guide is a new tool for the watermelon industry that helps retailers and producers engage, educate, and stimulate consumers’ cravings for watermelon through key actions and opportunities.

“We are excited to share the results of our latest consumer research and its affiliated Marketing Guide with our industry partners,” said Megan McKenna, senior director of marketing and foodservice for the NWPB. “Understanding consumer preferences is crucial for success in the produce industry in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. We believe these resources will provide invaluable insights and opportunities to help retailers and producers thrive in the marketplace,” said Mark Arney, NWPB executive director.

The NWPB invites all industry professionals, retailers, and stakeholders to explore the wealth of knowledge and actionable recommendations in the consumer study and Marketing Guide. For more information on accessing these invaluable resources or about the NWPB’s initiatives, please visit https://www.watermelon.org/audiences/industry/research/consumer-research/.

About the National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 700 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

A serving of nutrient-dense watermelon provides an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was nearly 16.9 pounds in 2023. Watermelon consumption in the United States was nearly 5.6 billion pounds in 2023. The United States exported an additional 377 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.