Macfrut 2024: spotlight on innovation and sustainability in a packed programme of events

Agrisolar systems, biosolutions and medicinal plants on the agenda at the international trade fair for the fresh produce sector, to be held at the Rimini Expo Centre from 8 to 10 May 2024 (Cesena, February 21st 2024)

Macfrut has established itself as the leading event for innovation and sustainability not only in the fresh produce sector but also in the agricultural industry. Scheduled in Rimini from 8 to 10 May, with several cutting-edge events on various themes, the international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable sector has made a name for itself as an event where supply chain players can find out more about the latest trends and make contact with global leaders in the industry.



One of the most important new additions to this year’s programme is the Agrisolar Exhibition , organised in collaboration with KEY – The Energy Transition Expo, IEG’s (Italian Exhibition Group) benchmark event on the energy transition. For the first time ever, a vertical horticultural exhibition will focus on the integration of agricultural production and photovoltaic energy, offering the opportunity to explore the potential of agrivoltaic and agrisolar systems, which are key issues in modern agriculture. The event will combine an exhibition area, technical round tables with project presentations and conferences, with the aim of raising awareness of these new opportunities among agronomists and industry professionals, while promoting more economically and environmentally sustainable business models.



The three-day trade fair Macfrut 2024 will see the return of another key event, the Biosolutions International Event . This international exhibition on natural solutions for plant protection, plant nutrition and biostimulation will consist of four parts: an exhibition in the South Hall near the entrance to the Expo Centre, where more than 60 companies from all over the world will showcase their products for biocontrol, biostimulation and special nutrition; the Biosolutions International Congress , scheduled on Thursday 9 May, which this year will revolve around the theme ‘Which Biosolutions for Quality Cherries?’; the Biosolutions Innovation Award ceremony, which awards highly innovative products showcased at the trade fair; and technical round tables , for exhibitors only, focusing on key needs when it comes to industrial tomatoes, cherry trees, potatoes, apple trees and pear trees. This area is coordinated by Agri2000, which has seen an exponential increase in attendance and interest in this exhibition.



The Spices & Herbs Global Expo , the only exhibition in Europe dedicated to spices, medicinal herbs and aromatic herbs, will also be returning for the third year in a row. This year it will have a more international outlook, with buyers from 13 countries across four continents attending. The commitment to attracting a wide range of industry participants reflects the growing importance of this exhibition as a global meeting place for key players in the supply chain of aromatic and medicinal plants. In addition to the exhibition, there will also be a ‘botanical by-products gallery’, an area dedicated to herbal processing technologies, and the Fippo Forum will also return. This area is coordinated by FIPPO (Italian Federation of Medicinal Plant Producers), Erboristeria Domani and Cannamela.