Jeff Correa Elected as Chairman of the World Apple and Pear Association

MILWAUKIE, OREGON – During its Annual General Meeting February 9, the World Apple and Pear Association elected Jeff Correa, Director of International Marketing at Pear Bureau Northwest, as Chairman of the association.

“I am honored to be selected as the next Chairman of the World Apple and Pear Association,” Correa said. “I look forward to working with the WAPA staff and the members to continue the global collaboration work the organization has been achieving over the past 20 plus years.”

“This is a unique opportunity to lead and serve this global organization and bring my perspective and background as a pear marketer to add to the collaborative efforts the organization currently undertakes. WAPA has shown that there are great benefits to the global collaboration on data sharing, global issues and finding new ways to improve global consumption of apples and pears. I am excited to take on the Chairman’s role for the next two years.”

Kevin Moffitt, President and CEO of Pear Bureau Northwest added, “The Pear Bureau has been active in the World Apple and Pear Association from its inception in 2001, helping shape and develop WAPA into the go-to resource for pear forecasts and statistics as well as leading initiatives important to apple and pear producers worldwide.”

“I am proud and pleased to see Jeff appointed to lead the group for the next two years,” added Moffitt, who served as Chairman of WAPA from 2010-2012.

ABOUT PEAR BUREAU NORTHWEST

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 84% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 700 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site, Trade.USAPears.org, or consumer site, USAPears.org.