Mango Industry Seeing Unprecedented Growth Heading Into Summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mango industry is having record volume of high-quality fruit arriving in the U.S. this year. Mango volume for the past three weeks has topped the charts at 4.4M, 5.1M and 4.6M boxes per week. The National Mango Board has engaged its growers, importers, and retailers to initiate key marketing strategies to drive sales for this superfruit heading into June’s National Mango Month and National Mango Day on July 22. Traditionally, June and July are peak months for mango volume however, the unheard of numbers further extends the opportunity for more consumers sales.

To support the incoming mango supply, the National Mango Board has taken the initiative to activate key marketing campaigns like Cinco de Mango, Party with Mango, the highly successful mango Origin Stories and adding a shopability feature to its recipes through Chicory. These programs showcase the flavor and vibrance of mango as the ultimate stone fruit and one of the most versatile superfruits heading into the warmer months.

“This large supply presents tremendous opportunity for retailers to create colorful, large displays and showcase the availability of all mango varieties now available at local grocery stores throughout the U.S.,” said Dan Spellman, director of marketing of the National Mango Board. “Also, summer is the perfect time to grill mango or amplify your traditional summertime dishes by adding a unique flavor whether it be to a refreshing beverage, savory dinner or sweet snack.”

The National Mango Board recommends retailers talk to their suppliers for specific information on availability and sizes, and to their National Mango Board retail marketing consultant for more information and resources – like our mango display bins – to promote this summertime favorite.

