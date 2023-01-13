Mann Packing Company Launches Air Fryer Veggie Kits

Salinas, CA – Mann Packing Co., Inc., a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. and one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America, announced the launch of its brand-new MANN™ Air Fryer Veggie Kits – ready-to-use veggie kits created for air fryers.

Officially launched during the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in October 2022, MANN™ Air Fryer Veggie Kits feature Mann Packing Co.’s new logo and exemplify innovation specifically developed for air fryer cooking. This convenient, in-home meal option comes at a time when Americans are becoming more cost-conscious. Studies show 91% of consumers will be eating at home more due to inflation-related cost pressures. These unique and delicious kits are also the perfect solution for consumers looking to incorporate more vegetables into their diet, as nine out of 10 Americans do not eat enough vegetables.

Air fryers have become ubiquitous in American households, with more than 40% having one. Equally convenient for both microwaves and air fryers, MANN™ Air Fryer Veggie Kits offer healthy, flavorful and perfectly seasoned veggies in less than eight minutes. They are available in three delicious, yet nutritious flavors – Broccoli with Lemon Herb, Cauliflower with Parmesan Peppercorn, and Green Beans with Charred Onion & Bacon – in 7.8oz – 8.8oz bags.

MANN™ Air Fryer Veggie Kits are currently available at Meijer, Lunds & Byerlys, Dierbergs and select Walmart locations across seven states, retailing at $3.99 in most markets.

For more information on Mann Packing Co., including recipes, please visit VeggiesMadeEasy.com/Our-Products/Air-Fryer-Veggie-Kits/.

ABOUT MANN PACKING CO., INC.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Gonzalez, CA, Mann Packing Co., Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli, and MANN™ sugar snap peas in North America. In 2018, Mann Packing was acquired by Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. Today, operating as the Fresh Del Monte vegetable division, Mann Packing continues to lead the way in product innovation. Mann Packing is consistently vigilant in food safety, employee wellness and quality assurance, making for one of the most trusted brands in the industry.