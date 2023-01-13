Red Sun Farms is Proud to Donate to Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario

Kingsville, ON – At Red Sun Farms, we feel honored to have the opportunity to partner with great causes, like the Make-A-Wish foundation. Red Sun Farms promotes healthy lifestyles in the workplace by providing produce boxes for a donation of five dollars a box. The large boxes are filled with fresh, high quality vegetables straight from the Red Sun Farms’ greenhouses. As an added incentive, all money collected from the purchase of a produce box is donated to the Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario chapter. This organization is a non-profit that grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope for our future and joy for the present.

This year we are happy to donate more than ever before, an impressive $11,400! This is only possible due to the tireless efforts of our amazing team.

“I am so incredibly proud of our team,” says Jim DiMenna. “The Make-A-Wish foundation is such a great organization and our team really hit it out of the park this time.” With the growth of donations year-over-year, the bar is certainly set high for 2023 and the Red Sun Farms team is more than willing to take on the challenge.

Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Since our chapter's inception in 1986, we have granted over 1,300 magical wishes in the 16 Counties we serve across Southwestern Ontario.