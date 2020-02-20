Melissa’s Releases New Jicama Wraps

Los Angeles, California – Jicama wraps are a healthy alternative to the corn or flour tortilla. Sliced paper thin and packaged in a shelf-stable package of six, these fat-free tortillas are only 8 calories apiece, with less than 2 grams of carbohydrates. In comparison, a corn tortilla typically has 50-60 calories and quadruple the carbs; a medium-size flour tortilla contains 94 calories.

The wraps have a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. Some have compared the taste of Jicama to a cross between a water chestnut and an apple. Jicama contains many important vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, folate, potassium and magnesium. It’s low in calories and high in fiber and water. To warm up jicama tortillas, place them on a microwave-safe plate and heat for a couple of minutes; they can also be steamed or warmed up in a skillet.

Melissa’s Produce is the leading U.S. variety distributor of specialty and organic fresh produce and products. The company imports exotic fruits and vegetables from around the world. Melissa’s Produce can be contacted at 1.800.588.0151 or at www.melissas.com.