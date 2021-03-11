Migiva Group Differentiates Premium Table Grape Offer

CHICAGO, IL – In line with its commitment to supplying the freshest, most fabulous and flavorful fruit, Migiva Group – a family-owned group of diversified companies in the Americas and owner of fresh produce grower-exporter Agricola Andrea – is excited to reveal its strategic partnership with Hazel Technologies, Inc. in the USA to trial Hazel Tech® post-harvest application for grapes on a commercial scale.

Over the last year, Migiva Group has been sampling Hazel’s product, through numerous trials in Peru, and has seen overwhelmingly positive results. These solutions have potential to deliver significant added value for quality-obsessed Agricola Andrea in delivering table grapes of the very highest quality standard to its high-end markets.

In particular, Hazel Tech has shown to favor the post-harvest quality and condition of table grapes, thereby prolonging shelf-life, reducing dehydration and improving the fruit’s visual appearance.

Following positive trials last season, the product is being trialed commercially this season (2020-2021) on exports of Agricola Andrea’s table grapes from Peru destined for Asia primarily, as well as Europe, the UK, the USA, and Canada, among other destinations.

Eduardo Mazzini, Commercial Director of Migiva Group, explains: “In this business, and especially for the high-end markets that we serve, nothing is more important than the perfection of the fruit and its eating experience. We don’t just sell fruit; we sell an extraordinary eating experience! We are passionate about distinguishing ourselves with the best quality fruit.”

Mazzini continues: “Based on our trial results we believe that Hazel Tech’s product favors the grapes post-harvest. The fruit keeps fresher for longer; the stems look greener, as if they were not long ago harvested. This is key because the condition of the stems is a known indicator of freshness in grapes.”

Martin Roeder, Latin America Sales Manager, Hazel Technologies, Inc. comments: “Our growth in Peru has been fantastic in our first year of commercial operation. Our ultimate goal is to allow our customers to provide the highest quality fruit, decrease food waste, and increase sales. For post-harvest protection in grapes, there is no solution simpler than Hazel 100™.”

###

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel Tech products were used on over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Migiva Group:

Migiva is a family-owned group of diversified and vertically-integrated companies headquartered in Peru. Migiva Group’s agricultural division AgroMIGIVA comprises over 25,000 acres of prime farming land and multiple state-of-the-art processing plants in Peru, Uruguay and the USA.

In Peru, one of Migiva’s most notable fresh produce subsidiaries is table grape innovator Agricola Andrea, the leading IFG (International Fruit Genetics) grape variety grower in the Southern Hemisphere. Agricola Andrea serves the top retailers worldwide with premium quality grapes and outstanding service.

For more information, visit: www.migivagroup.com